Maximize Flavor of Vegetables in Classic Italian Soup

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Minestrone

Minestrone is a classic Italian soup, full of vegetables, pasta, beans and other ingredients. Chef Yoshinaga Jinbo recently explained how to maximize the flavor of vegetables in this soup.

Jinbo is known for his skillful use of a wide variety of vegetables in his cooking and is also called “the vegetable wizard.”

“The secret of minestrone is to saute and steam the vegetables first to bring out the flavor and sweetness of the ingredients,” said Jinbo.

Any kind of vegetables can be used, including those already in the refrigerator. With seasonal vegetables, this soup gives a sense of the time of year.

When sauteing and steaming vegetables, put the root vegetables in a pot first, as they take longer to cook, and then add the leafy greens. Add celery along with the root vegetables to bring out their aroma.

Gently saute the root vegetables and leafy greens with olive oil, and then cover the pot with a lid. After a while, water will come out of the vegetables. “Use that moisture to steam them,” said Jinbo.

When a sizzling sound is heard from inside, take the lid off and steam will rise from the pot. “Even if no water is added, the vegetables should not burn,” he said. Steaming vegetables without salt and using only their own moisture brings out the flavor of the vegetables and gives them a bright color.

Soybeans and spaghetti are added, sauteed and simmered in bouillon to complete the dish. The addition of beans is reportedly popular in Italy. With spaghetti, the dish becomes more hearty and nutritionally balanced.

When you scoop a spoonful of the ingredients into your mouth, the mild sweetness spreads gradually. Minestrone is a dish in which one would expect to taste sourness from the tomatoes, but the sweetness of the various vegetables creates a gentle flavor. “If you let it sit overnight, the flavors will meld and it will taste even better,” said Jinbo. Make extra for dinner and enjoy it for breakfast, as well. Even on chilly mornings, you will feel relaxed and refreshed.

Ingredients (serves 3–4):