Kanto-Style Oden Perfect for Cold Months; Culinary Researcher Ryuta Kijima Tells How to Make the Warming Winter Dish

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kanto-style oden

Culinary researcher Ryuta Kijima has shared a recipe for Kanto-style oden, which he says is perfect to enjoy at this bitterly cold time of year.

The oden, featuring ingredients slowly simmered in a broth made from dark, mild soy sauce, warms you from within.

Oden is a dish that is symbolic of winter. “People can have different ideas about [what goes into] oden from region to region and household to household. It’s an interesting dish because people can have fun talking about their favorite ingredients,” Kijima said.

When he was growing up, Kijima ate oden made by two other culinary researchers: his grandmother, the late Akiko Murakami, and his mother, Naomi Kijima.

Although oden appeared on the family table two or three times every winter, Kijima did not like it very much, because it “did not go well with rice,” he says, laughing.

Now, he loves oden so much that he even serves it when inviting his friends to his home for drinks. “Once you’ve made the necessary preparations, you just have to slowly simmer it for a long time. I tend to keep adding ingredients to oden until I end up with a huge pot of it,” he said with a smile.

Kijima said Kanto-style oden has a salty-sweet flavor.

A key step in preparing it is thickly peeling daikon radish, the main ingredient, and rounding off the corners to help it keep its shape while simmering. Boiling the daikon before making the dish will remove its distinctive odor and improve its ability to absorb flavors.

Kijima also parboils konnyaku to remove excess moisture and unpleasant flavor. Fried fish balls and thick deep-fried tofu should also be boiled to remove excess oil. Kijima said it is precisely because oden is such a simple dish that careful preparations are able to fully bring out the flavor of the dashi broth. He advises making some extra dashi and adding it during simmering if needed.

Cooked seasonal daikon is succulent and sweet, while ingredients like thick deep-fried tofu and chikuwabu — wheat gluten in the shape of a tube — develop a deep flavor from absorbing a lot of dashi.

I even drank the dashi, infused with the flavor of the ingredients.

“You can always customize oden with your favorite ingredients. You should try things like beef tendon and octopus,” Kijima said.

Kanto-style oden

Ingredients (serves 3-4):