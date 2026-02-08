Tofu Sweets Gain Popularity as Healthy, Guilt-free Treats, New Products Popping into the Market
15:20 JST, February 8, 2026
Sweets made with tofu are enjoying a surge in popularity, thanks to the ingredient’s low calories and high protein.
While retailers are rolling out an array of “tofu sweets,” they can easily be prepared at home as well. At the Life Central Square Ebisu Garden Place store in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the tofu aisle displays over a dozen varieties, ranging from bars to pudding.
Prices mainly range from ¥200 to ¥300. According to the operator, Life Corp., the number of manufacturers entering the market has increased, leading to a wider selection of products and more stores carrying them. Sales are reportedly strong.
“It’s just right for when I want something sweet after a meal but feel that cake would be too heavy on my stomach,” said a 34-year-old female company employee in Tokyo who frequently eats tofu sweets.
Tokyo-based tofu manufacturer Asahico revamped its tofu bar sweets last February. Developed under the supervision of a pastry chef, the lineup features tofu-based matcha terrine and other products, which are made without butter or eggs.
“We focused on taste as well as appearance, aroma and texture,” said Mio Ikeda, the company’s president. “They are healthy and guilt-free, and are being embraced as a new way to enjoy tofu, especially among younger generations.”
Tofu bars are also popular at convenience stores.
In spring last year, Ibaraki-based Takanofoods Co. released a dessert tofu product served with a sweet sauce at a suggested retail price of ¥311. It comes in two flavors: caramel and kuromitsu kinako (black sugar syrup and roasted soybean flour). A powdered mix is dissolved in water to create the sauce, which includes ingredients like granola to add a pleasant crunch.
“They are relatively affordable amid rising prices for other sweets,” a company official said. “We also recommend them for breakfast.”
Some of the products have long been bestsellers.
Tofu donuts from Otofu factory Ishikawa Inc., based in Aichi Prefecture, have been on the market for over 20 years and are seeing their own growth in popularity. The dough is made with a generous amount of silken tofu, bringing out the ingredient’s natural sweetness.
“Regular tofu sales are declining, but thanks to the ingenuity of manufacturers, the range of new offerings is expanding,” said Noburu Ishikawa, the company’s president. “I think the variety of products will increase in the future.”
They can also be made at home. According to recipe video platform Delish Kitchen, searching for “tofu sweets” brings up recipes that are easy to make.
Chocolate Gateau is particularly popular. The flavor of the chocolate masks the distinctive smell of tofu, making it easy to enjoy. Shiratama rice flour dumplings are popular as well. Adding tofu is said to help the dumplings retain a soft texture for longer.
Mariko Matsuo, a registered dietitian and food stylist for Delish Kitchen, encourages people to make the sweets. “Tofu is rich in protein and low in such area as fat, making it perfect for health-conscious people,” she said. “If you strain it well before using it, the flavors blend better. I hope everyone gives it a try.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation