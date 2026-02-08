Tofu Sweets Gain Popularity as Healthy, Guilt-free Treats, New Products Popping into the Market

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A supermarket section lined with sweets using tofu at Life Central Square Ebisu Garden Place in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Sweets made with tofu are enjoying a surge in popularity, thanks to the ingredient’s low calories and high protein.

While retailers are rolling out an array of “tofu sweets,” they can easily be prepared at home as well. At the Life Central Square Ebisu Garden Place store in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the tofu aisle displays over a dozen varieties, ranging from bars to pudding.

Prices mainly range from ¥200 to ¥300. According to the operator, Life Corp., the number of manufacturers entering the market has increased, leading to a wider selection of products and more stores carrying them. Sales are reportedly strong.

“It’s just right for when I want something sweet after a meal but feel that cake would be too heavy on my stomach,” said a 34-year-old female company employee in Tokyo who frequently eats tofu sweets.

Tokyo-based tofu manufacturer Asahico revamped its tofu bar sweets last February. Developed under the supervision of a pastry chef, the lineup features tofu-based matcha terrine and other products, which are made without butter or eggs.

“We focused on taste as well as appearance, aroma and texture,” said Mio Ikeda, the company’s president. “They are healthy and guilt-free, and are being embraced as a new way to enjoy tofu, especially among younger generations.”

Tofu bars are also popular at convenience stores.

Courtesy of Takanofoods

A caramel flavored tofu dessert

In spring last year, Ibaraki-based Takanofoods Co. released a dessert tofu product served with a sweet sauce at a suggested retail price of ¥311. It comes in two flavors: caramel and kuromitsu kinako (black sugar syrup and roasted soybean flour). A powdered mix is dissolved in water to create the sauce, which includes ingredients like granola to add a pleasant crunch.

“They are relatively affordable amid rising prices for other sweets,” a company official said. “We also recommend them for breakfast.”

Some of the products have long been bestsellers.

Tofu donuts from Otofu factory Ishikawa Inc., based in Aichi Prefecture, have been on the market for over 20 years and are seeing their own growth in popularity. The dough is made with a generous amount of silken tofu, bringing out the ingredient’s natural sweetness.

“Regular tofu sales are declining, but thanks to the ingenuity of manufacturers, the range of new offerings is expanding,” said Noburu Ishikawa, the company’s president. “I think the variety of products will increase in the future.”

They can also be made at home. According to recipe video platform Delish Kitchen, searching for “tofu sweets” brings up recipes that are easy to make.

Chocolate Gateau is particularly popular. The flavor of the chocolate masks the distinctive smell of tofu, making it easy to enjoy. Shiratama rice flour dumplings are popular as well. Adding tofu is said to help the dumplings retain a soft texture for longer.

Mariko Matsuo, a registered dietitian and food stylist for Delish Kitchen, encourages people to make the sweets. “Tofu is rich in protein and low in such area as fat, making it perfect for health-conscious people,” she said. “If you strain it well before using it, the flavors blend better. I hope everyone gives it a try.”