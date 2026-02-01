A Fitting Dish for Winter: Tender Lamb Stewed with Beans, Tomatoes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lamb in white bean and tomato stew

The chilly weather during this time of the year makes us crave something warm to eat. Aki Komatsu, an expert in Middle Eastern cuisine, suggests white bean and tomato stew as a suitable dish for the winter season.

Stewed beans and tomatoes are a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine, enjoyed at home and in local eateries. “This time, we will use lamb, which is more expensive than beef in Arab countries, to give the dish a touch of luxury. It’s satisfying and has a gentle flavor,” Komatsu said. White beans, a commonly used ingredient with a soft texture, will be used this time.

Before stewing, sear the lamb in oil until it is browned on all sides. This brings out the meat’s aroma and prevents it from falling apart. Once browned, simmer the lamb only in water at first, since it will be harder to skim off impurities after adding the spices. Once it boils, skim off and add the spices.

Once the meat becomes tender, remove it and the spices, reserving the leftover broth. “In Middle Eastern cuisine, the broth from simmering meat and spices is used in various dishes, such as stews. If you have any left over, use it in another dish,” Komatsu said.

This time, canned tomatoes are used, but fresh tomatoes or tomato paste also be used. Whichever you use, simmer it down thoroughly to reduce the liquid as this will prevent the flavor from becoming diluted. Simmer until you can see the bottom of the pot when stirring with a spatula.

Heat olive oil and garlic in a frying pan and use it to flavor the dish. Use low heat and cook slowly as it burns easily. It’s ready when it turns a light golden color and releases its aroma. According to Komatsu, this is a common cooking method in places like Egypt.

The lamb’s aroma and the subtle acidity of the tomatoes complement each other perfectly. The tender lamb and the nutritious white beans make for a satisfying meal. You can also serve it over rice, similar to curry and rice.

“You can also add multiple vegetables, such as potatoes or okra. Please try various combinations,” Komatsu said.

Lamb in white bean and tomato stew

Ingredients (serves 2-3):