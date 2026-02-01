A Fitting Dish for Winter: Tender Lamb Stewed with Beans, Tomatoes
13:00 JST, February 1, 2026
The chilly weather during this time of the year makes us crave something warm to eat. Aki Komatsu, an expert in Middle Eastern cuisine, suggests white bean and tomato stew as a suitable dish for the winter season.
Stewed beans and tomatoes are a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine, enjoyed at home and in local eateries. “This time, we will use lamb, which is more expensive than beef in Arab countries, to give the dish a touch of luxury. It’s satisfying and has a gentle flavor,” Komatsu said. White beans, a commonly used ingredient with a soft texture, will be used this time.
Before stewing, sear the lamb in oil until it is browned on all sides. This brings out the meat’s aroma and prevents it from falling apart. Once browned, simmer the lamb only in water at first, since it will be harder to skim off impurities after adding the spices. Once it boils, skim off and add the spices.
Once the meat becomes tender, remove it and the spices, reserving the leftover broth. “In Middle Eastern cuisine, the broth from simmering meat and spices is used in various dishes, such as stews. If you have any left over, use it in another dish,” Komatsu said.
This time, canned tomatoes are used, but fresh tomatoes or tomato paste also be used. Whichever you use, simmer it down thoroughly to reduce the liquid as this will prevent the flavor from becoming diluted. Simmer until you can see the bottom of the pot when stirring with a spatula.
Heat olive oil and garlic in a frying pan and use it to flavor the dish. Use low heat and cook slowly as it burns easily. It’s ready when it turns a light golden color and releases its aroma. According to Komatsu, this is a common cooking method in places like Egypt.
The lamb’s aroma and the subtle acidity of the tomatoes complement each other perfectly. The tender lamb and the nutritious white beans make for a satisfying meal. You can also serve it over rice, similar to curry and rice.
“You can also add multiple vegetables, such as potatoes or okra. Please try various combinations,” Komatsu said.
Lamb in white bean and tomato stew
Ingredients (serves 2-3):
- 1 can of boiled white beans (400 grams)
- 300 grams lamb
- 1/2 onion
- 1 can of diced tomatoes (400 grams)
- 1 bay leaf
- 5 cardamom pods
- 10 cloves
- 10 black peppercorns
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 garlic cloves
- 3 tsp oil
- 1 tbsp olive oil
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Saute the lamb until browned.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Add canned tomato and simmer until the mixture reduces.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Add minced garlic and heat slowly.
Directions:
1. Cut the lamb into bite-sized pieces. Heat oil in a pot, add the lamb and saute until browned.
2. Add enough water to cover the lamb. Bring to a boil and skim off. Add a bay leaf, cardamom pods, cloves, black peppercorns, a cinnamon stick, and 1/4 onion. Cover and simmer on low heat for about 1 hour until meat is tender. Remove the meat and spices, and reserve the leftover broth.
3. Drain the white beans in a colander.
4. Finely chop the remaining 1/4 onion. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and saute the onion. Once softened, add the canned tomatoes with their juice. Simmer until the mixture reduces and the bottom of pot is visible.
5. Add 250-300 milliliters of the leftover broth, cooked meat and white beans to the mixture from step 4. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes.
6. Slowly heat olive oil and minced garlic over low heat in a small frying pan. Once the garlic is fragrant, add it to the stew in step 5 and mix well. Transfer to a plate. Top with coriander if desired.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
