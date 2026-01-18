Treat Guests to Tender Tuscan Beef Stew Simmered in Red Wine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Peposo

Chef Yoshinaga Jinbo recommends Peposo, a beef stew, as a perfect dish for gatherings in winter. The beef is slowly simmered with plenty of red wine and black pepper.

This Tuscan regional specialty derives its name from the Italian word “pepe,” meaning pepper. The generous use of whole peppercorns is its defining feature.

The dish is believed to have originated from bricklayers working on the Cathedral of Florence during the Middle Ages. While the classic recipe does not use tomatoes, they are used in Jinbo’s recipe to enhance the flavor.

Since beef shank is rich in collagen, Jinbo said, “Simmering the dish for a long time melts the gelatin in it, giving the meat a melt-in-your mouth texture.”

The key is to sear the meat’s surface evenly before simmering it. Doing so creates a “wall” that locks in the umami, he said.

This also prevents the meat from toughening during the long simmering time and keeps the meat juicy.

Choosing a Tuscan Chianti red wine brings the dish closer to an authentic flavor. Jinbo poured the wine into a pot and heated it to quickly evaporate the alcohol. He warned not to stir excessively, as the wine can scorch if it touches the sides of the pot. Jinbo added herbs and water, leaving it to simmer gently while occasionally checking on the pot.

The meat becomes tender enough to fall apart as it cooks and cutting it into larger pieces ensures satisfying bites. The rich, dark brown sauce boasts a gentle bit of acidity, sweetness and a hint of spicy whole peppercorns.

The stew becomes a splendid main dish when served with bread, mashed potatoes or warm vegetables. It pairs perfectly with red wine. When reheated, Jinbo recommends using a microwave or adding a small amount of hot water to the pot and gently heating the leftovers over low heat, taking care that it doesn’t burn.

Peposo

Ingredients: