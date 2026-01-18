Treat Guests to Tender Tuscan Beef Stew Simmered in Red Wine
12:30 JST, January 18, 2026
Chef Yoshinaga Jinbo recommends Peposo, a beef stew, as a perfect dish for gatherings in winter. The beef is slowly simmered with plenty of red wine and black pepper.
This Tuscan regional specialty derives its name from the Italian word “pepe,” meaning pepper. The generous use of whole peppercorns is its defining feature.
The dish is believed to have originated from bricklayers working on the Cathedral of Florence during the Middle Ages. While the classic recipe does not use tomatoes, they are used in Jinbo’s recipe to enhance the flavor.
Since beef shank is rich in collagen, Jinbo said, “Simmering the dish for a long time melts the gelatin in it, giving the meat a melt-in-your mouth texture.”
The key is to sear the meat’s surface evenly before simmering it. Doing so creates a “wall” that locks in the umami, he said.
This also prevents the meat from toughening during the long simmering time and keeps the meat juicy.
Choosing a Tuscan Chianti red wine brings the dish closer to an authentic flavor. Jinbo poured the wine into a pot and heated it to quickly evaporate the alcohol. He warned not to stir excessively, as the wine can scorch if it touches the sides of the pot. Jinbo added herbs and water, leaving it to simmer gently while occasionally checking on the pot.
The meat becomes tender enough to fall apart as it cooks and cutting it into larger pieces ensures satisfying bites. The rich, dark brown sauce boasts a gentle bit of acidity, sweetness and a hint of spicy whole peppercorns.
The stew becomes a splendid main dish when served with bread, mashed potatoes or warm vegetables. It pairs perfectly with red wine. When reheated, Jinbo recommends using a microwave or adding a small amount of hot water to the pot and gently heating the leftovers over low heat, taking care that it doesn’t burn.
Peposo
Ingredients:
- 600 grams beef shank
- 1/2 onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- Coarsely ground black pepper to taste
- 20 to 25 whole black peppercorns
- 40 grams tomato puree
- 800 milliliters red wine
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 rosemary sprig
- Italian parsley to garnish
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Coarsely ground black pepper is sprinkled over the meat.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The meat is seared over high heat.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The meat, peppercorns and onion are put into a pot with tomato puree.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The meat becomes tender as it simmers.
Directions:
1. Cut the beef shank into bite-sized pieces. Generously sprinkle both sides with salt and coarsely ground black pepper. Lightly dust the entire surface with a little bit of flour. Thinly slice the onion.
2. Season a frying pan with 40 milliliters of olive oil, crush the garlic cloves and add them to the pan. Once the garlic becomes fragrant, add the meat and sear all sides over high heat until browned.
3. Reduce heat to medium, add the black peppercorns and sliced onion and saute them.
4. In a separate pot, heat the tomato puree. Place the meat, peppercorns and onion from Step 3 into the pot and add the red wine. Increase heat to high and cook until the alcohol mostly evaporates.
5. Once the red wine has been reduced by about half, add the bay leaf, rosemary and 200 milliliters of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover with a drop lid and simmer for about 2 hours until the meat is tender. If the liquid becomes insufficient during cooking, add 100 milliliters of hot water as needed.
6. Serve in a bowl, finishing the dish with chopped Italian parsley and a drizzle of olive oil.
