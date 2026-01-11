Sake-steamed Seafood, Seasonal Vegetables Full of Flavor; Attractive Colorful Dish Perfect for Welcoming Guests

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seafood and vegetables steamed with sake

Steamed dishes enhance the taste of their ingredients.

Akihiko Murata, owner of a Japanese restaurant, shares a hearty recipe for seafood and vegetables steamed with sake in an earthenware pot. The colorful dish looks great and is perfect for welcoming guests.

Murata’s restaurant sometimes serves steamed puffer fish and sea bream in small pots, but never in large earthenware ones.

“I created the recipe because I wanted families to eat it together in a lively atmosphere,” he said.

Since it is a simple dish, a fishy smell can affect the overall flavor, so an important step is to sprinkle salt on the red bream and blanch it.

Use a mini Chinese cabbage that is soft and sweet. Peel the skin of a turnip deeply, because the flesh near the skin is hard. Cut off the tip of the shiitake stems, then tear the mushrooms apart by hand.

“When mushrooms are torn apart, they become more fragrant, and flavors can soak into the mushrooms more easily,” Murata said.

After the ingredients are prepared, place them in an earthenware pot with its bottom covered with kombu seaweed. If pieces of red bream are put together, they tend to stick together when steamed, so it is a good idea to put some vegetables such as Chinese cabbage between the fish.

After pouring sake into the pot, all you have to do is to heat it and wait. When the lid is removed, steam pours out bringing a delicious aroma with it.

First, I tried the dish without putting anything on it. I thought it would be light, but the juices at the bottom of the pot were infused with seafood and vegetable extract. When I ate everything together, I found the flavor to be rich and thick. The yuzu citrus peels, umeboshi pickled plum and coarsely ground black pepper added a refreshing aroma to the dish.

I tried the dish with olive oil, ishiri fish sauce and other seasonings and sauces. They made the flavor milder but deeper. The flavors of the ingredients were enhanced in various ways, which made the dish more enjoyable.

Ingredients: Serves 2 to 4