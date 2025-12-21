Hand-Ground, Aroma-Perfecting, Dressed Dishes; 1 Recipe Comes from 1872

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daikon radish with walnut dressing, right, and persimmon shiraae

Culinary researcher Ryuta Kijima introduces the classical home-style dishes of daikon radish with walnut dressing and persimmon shiraae mashed tofu salad.

Using a suribachi (a traditional mortar or grinding bowl) enriches the aroma of the ingredients and makes the texture smoother. The deeply satisfying flavor is perfect with an evening drink.

Nowadays, there may be many households that do not have a suribachi.

“There are unique flavors and textures that only a suribachi can bring out,” Kijima said. “The process itself is also deeply rewarding and comforting.”

Nevertheless, a food processor can be used as an alternative.

First, Kijima prepares the daikon radish with walnut dressing.

The recipe was featured in a book by his late grandmother, Akiko Murakami, who was also a culinary researcher. She notes that the dish was “taught to me by my grandmother, who was born in 1872.”

Kijima said he ate it when he was little.

For the dish, daikon radishes and carrots are simmered just enough to retain a crisp texture. They are then cooled.

In the meantime, walnuts are ground and seasoned.

According to the original recipe, the mixture is then thinned with sake. However, if you prefer not to use sake, dashi broth makes an excellent substitute.

It is important to mix everything thoroughly and frequently with the pestle. This ensures that the walnut miso becomes smooth and palatable.

Finally, toss the drained daikon and other vegetables in the mixture, and the dish is ready.

The refreshing crispness of the daikon provides a sharp contrast to the rich, creamy dressing.

This wonderful dish goes well with drinks.

The second dish is shiraae using seasonal persimmons.

The crucial step is draining the tofu: It needs to be coarsely mashed and then placed between several layers of thick paper towels and pressed to remove all moisture.

Sesame seeds are ground in the suribachi, and then the pressed tofu is added. The mixture is then ground further.

Adding persimmon and cucumber completes the dish, resulting in a vibrant, eye-catching aemono dressed dish.

The ground sesame seeds are creamy, rich and highly fragrant.

The subtly sweet tofu dressing complements the juicy persimmon, while the saltiness of the cucumber provides a pleasant contrast.

Any sweet fruit, like grapes, would work well.

“These are two flavors I intend to continue to prepare for years to come,” Kijima said.

Daikon radish with walnut dressing

Ingredients : (Serves 2-3)