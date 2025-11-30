Japanese Chef Re-Creates Italian Dish as Chuck Eye Roll Condito

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chuck eye roll condito

Condito is an Italian word that means seasoning an ingredient well. Chef Yoshinaga Jinbo has come up with a dish he calls chuck eye roll condito, or a chunk of chuck eye roll slowly cooked with aromatic vegetables then pulled apart and seasoned further. It is a perfect recipe for this season as autumn deepens.

Jinbo re-created a recipe he came across when he was in his 20s that left a lasting impression on him.

“I ate it in the Piedmont region in northern Italy about six months after I started traveling around Italy to learn cooking. They used donkey meat there,” Jinbo said.

He noticed the dish on a menu at a restaurant he entered by chance. At first glance, it was just fatty red meat with a peculiar smell. But when he ate it, he found it punchy and addictive.

Jinbo subsequently checked cookbooks and other sources for how to cook it, and after coming back to Japan, occasionally remembered it and tried to cook it, using different kinds of meat, including horse meat and deer meat. He wound up with this result.

“Personally, I think chuck eye roll is the best,” he said.

Chuck eye roll combines the tastes of fat and red meat well, and it has a nicely chewy texture.

Condito means “seasoned,” as the meat is generously seasoned twice, when it is cooked with aromatic vegetables and when it is pulled apart and mixed with a seasoning liquid. In the second stage, the amount of salt and other seasonings can be adjusted.

“Think about what drink you’ll be having with the dish and taste it before finishing,” Jinbo said.

When you spoon the condito into your month, the enhanced umami of garlic and meat make you want the next spoonful. The lemon juice added to the dish leaves a subtly refreshing aftertaste. The dish probably goes well with all kinds of drinks, from red wine to beer.

“It’s good with rice or bread, too,” he said.

Use a pressure cooker, and you can save time on stewing the meat. After pulling the meat apart, you can put it in a food storage bag and freeze it. Before eating, defrost the condito and season one last time before serving. The dish is useful for various purposes, from an appetizer for guests to a perfect accompaniment to your usual evening drink at home.

Ingredients