Simmered Seaweed Dish Combines Aroma of Sea, Land

Nori tsukudani over rice

Freshly cooked rice is the best thing to eat in autumn when one’s appetite increases. It is a good time to cook rice in a frying pan or a pot rather than a rice cooker. Rice along with a gently flavored “accompaniment” is a simple way to get the mouth watering. Culinary researcher Ryuta Kijima shares how to cook rice in a frying pan and make nori tsukudani (nori seaweed simmered and formed into a paste).

It is the time of year when newly harvested rice is available. Cooking rice quickly brings out its sweetness and umami. Nori tsukudani is a perfect match with the rice.

When washing rice, Kijima was taught by cooking expert Akiko Murakami, his grandmother, to push firmly against the rice with the heel of the hand. However, he said: “Since rice polishing technology has improved, we don’t have to wash the rice so hard. To prevent the grains from cracking, just gently rub them together to remove any dirt.” After washing the rice, it should be left to soak in fresh water for 30 minutes in summer and one hour in winter. “Soaking is the most important step to prevent disappointment,” he said.

Preparing the nori tsukudani while the rice is soaking is an effective way to save time. Nori is full of umami, and the advantage of the tsukudani dish is that the nori can be used even if it has become moist. “My grandmother used to make nori tsukudani in summer when we had a lot of moist nori seaweed,” he said fondly. Tear the nori into small pieces to allow the paste to form more easily, then soak in water. Add red togarashi pepper for flavor and vinegar to bring the dish together. Heat the mixture while stirring. When it becomes sticky, it is ready to eat.

Using a frying pan with a wide bottom allows the rice to cook quickly and makes it less likely that grains will be crushed. The water and rice should have a 1:1 ratio by weight. “Remembering this is useful in emergencies,” Kijima said.

Nice, fluffy rice with a glossy sheen is one of life’s simple pleasures, and the aroma of the sea that comes from the softly sweet nori tsukudani is even more appetizing when added over it. Even without adding other special ingredients, this dish will leave you satisfied.

Ingredients (serves 4):