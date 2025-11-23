Simmered Seaweed Dish Combines Aroma of Sea, Land

15:30 JST, November 23, 2025
Freshly cooked rice is the best thing to eat in autumn when one’s appetite increases. It is a good time to cook rice in a frying pan or a pot rather than a rice cooker. Rice along with a gently flavored “accompaniment” is a simple way to get the mouth watering. Culinary researcher Ryuta Kijima shares how to cook rice in a frying pan and make nori tsukudani (nori seaweed simmered and formed into a paste).
It is the time of year when newly harvested rice is available. Cooking rice quickly brings out its sweetness and umami. Nori tsukudani is a perfect match with the rice.
When washing rice, Kijima was taught by cooking expert Akiko Murakami, his grandmother, to push firmly against the rice with the heel of the hand. However, he said: “Since rice polishing technology has improved, we don’t have to wash the rice so hard. To prevent the grains from cracking, just gently rub them together to remove any dirt.” After washing the rice, it should be left to soak in fresh water for 30 minutes in summer and one hour in winter. “Soaking is the most important step to prevent disappointment,” he said.
Preparing the nori tsukudani while the rice is soaking is an effective way to save time. Nori is full of umami, and the advantage of the tsukudani dish is that the nori can be used even if it has become moist. “My grandmother used to make nori tsukudani in summer when we had a lot of moist nori seaweed,” he said fondly. Tear the nori into small pieces to allow the paste to form more easily, then soak in water. Add red togarashi pepper for flavor and vinegar to bring the dish together. Heat the mixture while stirring. When it becomes sticky, it is ready to eat.
Using a frying pan with a wide bottom allows the rice to cook quickly and makes it less likely that grains will be crushed. The water and rice should have a 1:1 ratio by weight. “Remembering this is useful in emergencies,” Kijima said.
Nice, fluffy rice with a glossy sheen is one of life’s simple pleasures, and the aroma of the sea that comes from the softly sweet nori tsukudani is even more appetizing when added over it. Even without adding other special ingredients, this dish will leave you satisfied.
Nori tsukudani over rice
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 2 cup rice (1 cup = 180 milliliters)
- 4 sheets grilled nori seaweed
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp mirin
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tbsp vinegar
- Red togarashi pepper (sliced into rings), to taste
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tear the sheets of nori into small pieces.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Simmer over medium-low heat while stirring to prevent burning.
Directions (Rice):
1. Add rice to a bowl, pour enough water to soak the rice, mix briefly and discard the water.
2. Add a small amount of water and wash the rice by stirring it with your fingertips.
3. Add a little more water and stir the rice once and then discard some water while retaining a little.
4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 two more times.
5. Pour water over the washed rice and leave to soak for 30 minutes to 1 hour until the rice turns a more opaque white.
6. Drain the rice in a colander, transfer to a 20-centimeter frying pan and add 300 milliliters of water.
7. Cover with a lid and place over medium-high heat.
8. When the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to very low and cook for 12 to 15 minutes.
9. Turn the heat up to high for 10 seconds, before taking it off the heat and letting the rice steam for 10 minutes.
Directions (Tsukudani):
1. Tear the sheets of nori into square pieces that are 2 or 3 centimeters long and place into a small pot. Add 150 milliliters of water and mix well until moist.
2. Add the remaining ingredients and heat.
3. Once the mixture reaches a boil, simmer over medium-low heat for 7 to 8 minutes while stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl.
4. Serve the rice in bowls and top with the nori tsukudani.
