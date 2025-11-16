Syrian Inspired Dish of Fried Eggplant with Ground Meat Dish Is Perfect for Cold Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fried eggplants stuffed with ground beef

The temperatures are dropping. Aki Komatsu, a food researcher specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine, shares a recipe for fried eggplant stuffed with ground beef, a home-style Syrian dish perfect for when you crave something hot.

This dish involves frying eggplant and stuffing ground meat into it before braising. Recipes vary slightly by household. Outside the home, this dish is typically found in casual eateries rather than restaurants. It is similar to nikujaga meat and potato stew and served with rice in Syria. Sometimes, it is also served with bread.

“Although the main ingredients are just eggplant and ground meat, the rich flavor of the meat makes the dish incredibly satisfying and easy to eat,” Komatsu said.

For the meat filling, Komatsu chose beef, which is commonly used in Syria. After sauteing the ingredients, add butter along with the seasonings to enhance the richness of the dish.

To prepare, peel the skin of the eggplants in stripes along its length while leaving some skin intact. Then make a slit in one of the peeled parts. In Syria, the skin is sometimes peeled entirely, but Japanese eggplant is softer, so leaving some of the skin on makes it easier to eat. To prevent the eggplants from splitting in half, do not make the slit too deep. About 1-2 centimeters deep is sufficient.

When frying the eggplants, thoroughly remove the moisture from the surface beforehand. Otherwise, the oil can splash. Fry until the eggplants become golden brown all over so that they will absorb oil and have a better flavor and aroma. This will also prevent them from falling apart during the braising process.

Once the fried eggplants have cooled, gently open the slit with a spoon and stuff the ground meat filling inside.

Arrange the eggplants in a heat-resistant container, and add the seasoned water until it covers half the eggplants. Braise in the oven.

If you do not have an oven, place the eggplants in a frying pan and simmer while pouring the seasoned water over them. It may be nice to switch up the flavor by adding consomme or tomato paste when braising.

The eggplants become so tender that they may be difficult to pick up with chopsticks. Their sweet, slightly bitter and spicy aroma pairs perfectly with rice, provides a comforting feeling. I have discovered that this harmony between a simmered dish and rice holds true both in Japanese and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Fried eggplant stuffed with ground beef

Ingredients (serves 2):