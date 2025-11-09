Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Satoimo and cheese dumpling

Satoimo Japanese taro, known for its firm and sticky texture, is in season. Akihiko Murata, who runs a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo, combines satoimo and cheese to create dumplings that are the centerpiece of a dish.

Dumplings made with cooked and mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes or ebiimo shrimp-shaped taro are popular items often served at Murata’s restaurant.

“There are various ways to make them, like adding edamame, ginnan gingko tree nuts or azuki beans, for example,” Murata said.

For this recipe, he made satoimo-based dumplings with the rich flavors of cheese and minced chicken, topped with a thick sauce.

Before boiling, make a cut into the skin of each satoimo — this way, peeling becomes very easy after. The same applies if heating in the microwave. How long a satoimo takes to cook varies depending on size, so to check, pierce with a thin utensil like a bamboo skewer.

When mashing the satoimo, katakuriko starch is added to keep its shape. The moisture content of a satoimo can vary as well, so adjust the amount of katakuriko accordingly.

Choose fine, dry breadcrumbs for coating the dumplings. Larger breadcrumbs will absorb the sauce, which can affect the texture.

When shallow frying in a pan, use a spoon to pour the oil from the pan over the dumplings to ensure they end up evenly fried.

“Cooking the minced chicken before mixing with the satoimo is a good idea, too. That way there’s no danger of it being undercooked,” Murata said.

The sauce can be made once the dumplings are done, but it can also be prepared while the satoimo are boiling. This way you can pour it over the dumplings immediately and serve them piping hot.

Fresh from the pan, the dumplings are so soft they can be cut with a wooden spoon. The combination of mitsuba parsley, wasabi and the sauce made from dashi stock tastes very Japanese. But thanks to the cheese, there’s a hint of Western flavor, making for a fun culinary experience.

Satoimo and cheese dumplings

Ingredients (4 dumplings):