Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce
21:00 JST, November 9, 2025
Satoimo Japanese taro, known for its firm and sticky texture, is in season. Akihiko Murata, who runs a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo, combines satoimo and cheese to create dumplings that are the centerpiece of a dish.
Dumplings made with cooked and mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes or ebiimo shrimp-shaped taro are popular items often served at Murata’s restaurant.
“There are various ways to make them, like adding edamame, ginnan gingko tree nuts or azuki beans, for example,” Murata said.
For this recipe, he made satoimo-based dumplings with the rich flavors of cheese and minced chicken, topped with a thick sauce.
Before boiling, make a cut into the skin of each satoimo — this way, peeling becomes very easy after. The same applies if heating in the microwave. How long a satoimo takes to cook varies depending on size, so to check, pierce with a thin utensil like a bamboo skewer.
When mashing the satoimo, katakuriko starch is added to keep its shape. The moisture content of a satoimo can vary as well, so adjust the amount of katakuriko accordingly.
Choose fine, dry breadcrumbs for coating the dumplings. Larger breadcrumbs will absorb the sauce, which can affect the texture.
When shallow frying in a pan, use a spoon to pour the oil from the pan over the dumplings to ensure they end up evenly fried.
“Cooking the minced chicken before mixing with the satoimo is a good idea, too. That way there’s no danger of it being undercooked,” Murata said.
The sauce can be made once the dumplings are done, but it can also be prepared while the satoimo are boiling. This way you can pour it over the dumplings immediately and serve them piping hot.
Fresh from the pan, the dumplings are so soft they can be cut with a wooden spoon. The combination of mitsuba parsley, wasabi and the sauce made from dashi stock tastes very Japanese. But thanks to the cheese, there’s a hint of Western flavor, making for a fun culinary experience.
Satoimo and cheese dumplings
Ingredients (4 dumplings):
- 4 to 5 satoimo (300 grams)
- 80 grams minced chicken
- 40 grams pizza cheese
- 1 beaten egg
- Breadcrumbs for coating
- 200 milliliters dashi soup stock
- 40 grams maitake mushrooms
- Mitsuba parsley to taste
- Wasabi to taste
- Soy sauce
- 1 tsp sake
- 2 tbsp katakuriko starch
- 1 tbsp mirin
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Pizza cheese is put in the middle of the dumpling dough.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Oil from the frying pan is poured over the dumplings using a spoon.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The thick sauce with maitake mushrooms is prepared.
Directions:
1. Make a cut into the skin of each satoimo, then heat in a pot filled with cold water. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the satoimo for 15 to 20 minutes then place in a colander to cool slightly before peeling.
2. In a bowl, mash the satoimo with a spatula or a wooden pestle until smooth. Add the minced chicken, 1/2 teaspoon of soy sauce, sake and 1 tablespoon of katakuriko starch and mix to form the dumpling dough.
3. Take about a quarter of the dough in hand and press 10 grams of pizza cheese in the middle. Shape in a similar way as when making a Hamburg steak or croquettes. Make four dumplings. Dust each with a little flour, dip in beaten egg and coat with breadcrumbs.
4. Pour four to five tablespoons of oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the dumplings over medium heat. Fry for three minutes while using a spoon to pour the oil over them. Then flip and continue frying for another three minutes.
5. To make the sauce: Pour dashi soup stock in a pot and add 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and mirin each and the maitake mushrooms finely torn by hand. Cook over medium heat and bring to a boil. When the mushrooms are cooked through, reduce heat to low. Make a katakuriko starch slurry by dissolving 1 tablespoon of the starch in an equal amount of water, and pour in the pot to thicken the sauce.
6. Plate the dumplings and pour the sauce on top. Garnish with chopped mitsuba parsley and wasabi.
