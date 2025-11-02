Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crostini topped with mushrooms simmered in crushed whole tomatoes

Mushrooms are synonymous with autumn.

As the season sets in, Italian chef Yoshinaga Jinbo introduces his crostini recipe, using small slices of toasted bread topped with mushrooms simmered with tomatoes.

The secret behind its deliciousness is the aroma and the mushrooms’ rich flavor, which comes from them being dry sauteed.

Mushrooms are a staple ingredient in various Italian autumn dishes, including pastas and soups.

“The best thing about mushrooms is their distinctive, rich aroma,” Jinbo said. “This dish will let diners enjoy that to the fullest.”

Jinbo recommends using several varieties of mushroom for the dish. In this recipe, he used king oyster, shimeji, maitake and button mushrooms.

“King oyster mushrooms retain a firm texture even after they’ve been simmered, so I suggest including them,” Jinbo said.

Using the ingredient ensures that mushrooms are the stars of the finished dish.

Jinbo uses only the bare minimum of seasonings. Simmering the mushrooms in tomatoes enhances their natural flavors.

Adding toppings to small slices of toasted bread is popular in Italy. The juices from the simmered toppings soak into the bread for an extra, perfectly balanced flavor kick. These toppings also add volume to the dish.

Jinbo tore the mushrooms into small pieces by hand, and then gently rubbed them together.

“Pulling the fibers apart will bring out the aroma,” Jinbo said.

Dry sauteing the mushrooms is an important step of the process, as it reduces the moisture in the mushrooms and concentrates the aroma and flavor.

Jinbo placed the mushrooms in a heated frying pan and let them sit for a while without moving them. Once they were browned, he used a wooden spatula to stir the mushrooms while occasionally pressing down on them so they would heat up.

The mushrooms are ready when their overall volume has decreased. Jinbo then added other ingredients and let them simmer with tomatoes.

The mushrooms’ different flavors combine nicely, and the mild acidity of the tomatoes envelops the entire concoction. The crispy garlic-flavored bread also will have diners salivating.

Eating this dish, which just embodies autumn, will naturally make you happy, as will cooking it and savoring the aroma of the mushrooms.

Ingredients (serves 2):