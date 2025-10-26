Delicious Deep-Fried Eggplant Dish Tastes Like Home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nabeshigi

Nabeshigi is a perfect accompaniment to rice, featuring deep-fried, tender eggplant coated in a rich, sweet-and-savory miso sauce. Culinary researcher Ryuta Kijima describes the dish as a cherished taste of home.

Nabeshigi consists mainly of eggplant fried in oil and seasoned with miso. The name is believed to have originated from the use of a pot or pan — “nabe” in Japanese — to make shigiyaki (eggplant cooked in oil).

Both Kijima’s grandmother, the late Akiko Murakami, and his mother, Naomi Kijima, were culinary researchers. As his mother was often away for work when he was in high school, he frequently ate with his grandmother, who was in her 70s at the time.

They had different culinary preferences, however. While Kijima liked rich flavors, his grandmother preferred light ones.

But nabeshigi was a dish they both loved. The recipe, which he now often prepares for his friends, is deeply connected to his life.

What makes the Kijima family’s nabeshigi distinctive is that it includes green bell peppers and pork, in addition to eggplant.

The eggplant and bell peppers are first deep-fried without batter, rather than being stir-fried.

The eggplant is soaked in water immediately after slicing to prevent discoloration. The simple step of deep-frying makes the eggplant tender and rich and enhances the flavor of the bell peppers.

In her later years, his grandmother often steamed and stir-fried vegetables in the microwave for health reasons. However, he recalls asking her, “Couldn’t we still deep-fry the eggplant when we make nabeshigi?”

Pork is added to increase the volume of the dish. “[She might have put pork into it] because I nagged her to add some meat,” he said.

The pork is stir-fried, then the miso sauce — prepared in advance — is added and brought to a boil. Next, the deep-fried eggplant is added and simmered in the sauce. Finally, the bell peppers are mixed in quickly to preserve their texture.

The finished dish is vibrant and features eggplant that melts in your mouth, fresh-smelling bell peppers, and savory pork that stimulates the appetite. The rich miso flavor is irresistible. It is the quintessential taste of a warm family meal.

Nabeshigi

Ingredients (serves 2):