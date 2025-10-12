Aromatic Tuscan-Inspired Pork with Garlic, Rosemary Is Chef’s 1-Pan Take on Arista

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Arista pork loin with sauteed potatoes and cabbage

For those craving a pork dish, Italian cuisine chef Yoshinaga Jinbo’s recommendation is arista. It is an aromatic and appetizing dish in which rosemary and garlic is stuffed into a large portion of pork loin and roasted.

Arista is a traditional dish in Italy’s Tuscany region. One theory behind the name is that it derives from “Aristos” (the best), after a Greek bishop’s description of the dish during a religious conference in the 15th century. It is an unusual dish in that no sauce is used. The main seasonings are instead directly inserted into the meat.

To make the dish more accessible, Jinbo cooks thick slices of pork loin in a frying pan.

At a butcher’s, “you should order slices of shoulder loin that are at least 2 centimeters thick,” Jinbo said.

The fat along the edge of the pork slices should be cooked first to render it. Although some people say they do not like pork fat, it contains the meaty flavor.

“Render the fat first and use that melted fat to saute the potatoes. By doing so, you can transfer the meat’s flavor to the potatoes,” he said.

The pork slices should be cooked quickly. If cooked in the pan for too long, the meat becomes tough.

“Transfer the meat to a tray when the [meat] surface has changed color, a sign that the meat is more or less fully cooked,” he said.

Place the tray beside the stove to allow the meat to rest in the residual heat and finish cooking. Cover the pork with the sauteed potatoes so that their residual heat keeps it warm.

The aroma of the pork and the strong scents of rosemary and garlic bring out the best of each other. The pork has a rich taste and soft texture. Other vegetables can also take on the pork flavor well.

Only a single frying pan is needed to make the dish.

Arista pork loin roast

Ingredients (serves 2):