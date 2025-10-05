Nostalgic Curry Rice Evokes Warm Memories of Childhood, a Classic Home-Cooked Dish in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nostalgic curry rice

Cooking expert Ryuta Kijima introduces his “nostalgic curry rice,” a classic home-style dish with a comforting taste for people of all generations.

Kijima often enjoyed curry rice on weekends as a child. His mother and late grandmother, who were both culinary specialists, would cook curry rice using leftover meat and vegetables from their work. “They were of all different flavors and always delicious. They were part of my happy everyday life,” Kijima said.

You can make curry with store-bought curry roux, but it tends to have the same flavor no matter what ingredients you use. Kijima suggested making curry roux from scratch and shared his recipe. It is based on a standard curry recipe, but he has perfected “a taste everyone will find nostalgic.”

The key to the recipe is the way the onion is cooked. An onion is cut in half, and one of the halves is cut into 1-centimeter-thick wedges. They are sauteed only lightly to preserve their texture.

He also cooks ingredients in a frying pan in batches before adding them together into a pot.

Kijima adds vegetable juice to the broth while it is simmering. He said the juice, in which the flavor of the vegetables are concentrated, is perfect for Western-style stewed dishes.

While the broth is simmering away, he slowly sautes the remaining onion, which he thinly sliced, to bring out its sweetness. Add the curry powder and other seasonings to the onion. Then pour in a small amount of the broth from the pot, mixing well until it thickens and then adding the resulting mixture to the pot.

The chunky carrots and potatoes are filling, and the mild sweetness of the vegetables invokes nostalgic memories of delicious meals.

“The fun of cooking at home is that you can use whatever leftover ingredients you have, and curry is the ultimate example of that,” Kijima said.

Nostalgic curry rice

Ingredients (serves 4):