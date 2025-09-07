Japanese Chef Serves Cold Capellini with Rich Tomato Sauce in Hot Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cold capellini with tomato

The hotter the weather, the tastier the cold dishes. Yoshinaga Jinbo, owner-chef of an Italian restaurant, tells us how to cook cold capellini with tomato, which is ideal when the hot weather drags on.

Large, cherry and whole canned tomatoes make up the sauce, which is poured over extremely thin pasta.

Jinbo often serves cold pasta dishes at his restaurant during summer. Though various types of sauces can be made, such as tartar with deepwater shrimp, this time he recommends tomato, which is a vegetable representative of summer.

“By blending the unique characteristics of three kinds of tomatoes, you can turn them into an authentic sauce,” Jinbo said.

First up are the large tomatoes. “Heat them to condense their sweet taste. Simmer them for a sufficiently long time, as though making jam,” he said.

Placing a pan containing the tomatoes over the heat, immediately mash them with a wooden spatula, and juice will accumulate. Then, simmer the flesh in the juice.

It is better to stir often because the tomatoes tend to char easily when touching the base and sides of the pan. Once the juice begins to evaporate, turn the heat down and continue simmering.

The whole canned tomatoes have a much fuller taste. By mixing them into the simmered large tomatoes, the entire flavor becomes deeper.

The cherry tomatoes are used to add fresh sweetness and a different texture. Crush them by hand and pour the juice squeezed from them into the tomato mixture to make the sauce juicier.

Finally, capellini, a kind of pasta so thin that it is also known as angel-hair pasta, is boiled and quickly chilled by placing in ice water. Excess moisture is then removed.

Inside a cooled bowl, the pasta is quickly mixed with the prepared sauce.

Eating a mouthful of the bright red pasta, the coldness is very appealing. The fresh and sweet taste of the tomatoes nicely spreads through the mouth. The spicy taste of hot sauce and the aroma of basil create clear contrasts.

Most important is how cold the dish is. “In my restaurant, not only the plates but also the silverware is made cold before they are served to customers,” Jinbo said.

Don’t forget to prepare a lot of ice to make the sauce and pasta cold.

Ingredients (serves 2):