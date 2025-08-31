Stay Cool with Japanized Chilled Chinese Noodles; Savor Sweet and Sour Flavors of Hiyashi Chuka, Homecooking Staple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hiyashi Chuka

Ryuta Kijima, a cooking expert, presented hiyashi chuka, a Japanized version of a classic home-cooked chilled Chinese noodle dish perfect for summer.

The sweet and sour soup and carefully prepared toppings combine well in this classic recipe.

The dish is an old childhood favorite of Kijima’s.

He remembers in the summer going to a nearby Chinese restaurant with his family on the weekend, where the adults ordered beer and gyoza dumplings while Kijima ate the chilled Chinese noodles.

“Because both my grandmother and mother were cooking researchers, they probably wanted to dine out occasionally,” he said.

From his memory, the flavors of the dish, featuring a thick sweet-sour soup and sweet thin omelet slices, were great for a child’s palate.

Kijima showcased his own recipe saying, “Although you can use various kinds of soup, such as sesame, this time, I made a classic soy sauce soup.”

Adding soy sauce, sugar, vinegar and water after poaching the chicken creates a rich flavor.

“Once you learn how to make this kind of soup, you can apply the same technique to glass noodle salads,” Kijima said.

The toppings include boiled chicken, kinshi tamago (shredded omelet), ham and cucumber. “When making this at home, the best part is being able to add as many toppings as you want,” Kijima highlighted.

The key is carefully preparing each element of the dish one by one.

First, making the boiled chicken. After letting the tenderloins rest until they reach room temperature from refrigerator, place in a pot with water and let boil.

Allow the temperature to rise gradually and, once boiling, poach for only a few seconds before leaving to cook in the residual heat to achieve a succulent finish.

For the egg, Kijima’s tip is to not flip it over, as this can cause it to break. Spread the egg mixture over the entire frying pan, cook in residual heat, and then remove to julienne into thin strips called kinshi tamago.

Rinse the cucumber after thinly slicing, in order to retain crispiness.

The various toppings give the dish a beautiful appearance. The combination of the sweet kinshi tamago strips, soft chicken fillet pieces and salty ham pieces create the singular taste of hiyashi chuka.

Kijima advised, “You can use anything you happen to have at home for the toppings. Enjoy it this summer.”

Hiyashi Chuka

Ingredients (serves 2):