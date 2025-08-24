Hint of Curry Elevates Takikomi Gohan Mixed Rice in Washoku Japanese Cooking

12:00 JST, August 24, 2025
Akihiko Murata, owner of a Japanese restaurant, has a brilliant trick for boosting appetites in the summer: adding a touch of curry to a classic chicken takikomi gohan. Even better, this flavorful mixed rice dish is effortless to make in a frying pan.
Murata’s restaurant rarely serves curry-flavored dishes, as it offers traditional Japanese washoku courses. “After all, the aroma of curry is quite strong. It tends to overpower the flavors of other dishes,” said the chef. As a Japanese chef with his unique sensibilities, he aimed for a “hint of curry” rather than a full-blown “curry taste” in this recipe.
Only the chicken is coated with curry powder during preparation. It is not added to the other ingredients or the dashi broth. As the rice cooks, the flavor from the curry-infused chicken spreads subtly throughout the entire dish.
To cook, place the rice in a frying pan, add the other ingredients, pour in the dashi, then top with the chicken before turning on the heat. It is crucial not to mix the rice and ingredients at this stage. This prevents uneven cooking and stops the curry powder on the chicken from burning.
One of the advantages of using a frying pan is the ease of controlling the scorched rice. When drying out the rice over high heat at the end, you can adjust the crispiness by gently turning the rice with a spatula and checking its progress.
“Feel free to adjust it to your liking,” Murata said. However, be careful not to dry it out too much, as it could turn into something more like pilaf.
The gentle flavor of the faintly yellow rice, rich with the taste of the ingredients, spreads delightfully in your mouth. The curry aroma subtly enhances the flavor. However, when you bite into the well-seasoned chicken, the flavor becomes more robust and powerful.
This dish can also be made as a standard takikomi gohan by omitting the curry powder, meaning it provides a solid foundation for adapting to your personal taste, whether it’s adjusting the intensity of the curry flavor or the degree of crispiness. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different variations.
Chicken takikomi gohan with hint of curry
Ingredients (serves 2-4):
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Slightly blanch the chicken by pouring boiling water over it, then drain in a colander.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Place the vegetables over the rice, then top with the chicken.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Finally, stir and check for your desired level of crispiness.
2 cups rice (1 cup = 180 milliliters)
150 grams chicken thigh
30 grams burdock root
20 grams carrot
1/2 sheet aburaage fried tofu pouch
1/2 pack shimeji mushrooms
2 konegi green onions
1/2 bunch mitsuba leaves
360 milliliters dashi broth
1 1/2 tsp curry powder
A pinch of powdered sansho pepper
Directions:
1. Prepare the vegetables: Shave the burdock root, and julienne the carrot and aburaage. Separate the shimeji mushrooms into small clusters. Finely chop the konegi green onions, and roughly chop the mitsuba leaves.
2. Cut the chicken into small, bite-sized pieces and place them in a bowl. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and rub until sticky. Pour hot water over the chicken so the outside begins turning white, then drain in a colander.
3. Wipe the bowl dry, return the chicken and coat it evenly with curry powder.
4. Place the washed rice in a frying pan (about 25 centimeters in diameter). Layer the burdock root, carrot, shimeji mushrooms and aburaage on top. Add 1 tablespoon sake and 1 tablespoon soy sauce to the dashi, then pour it into the pan. Place the chicken on top of the other ingredients.
5. Place the pan over high heat and cover with a lid. Once it boils, reduce heat to low and cook for 10 minutes.
6. Remove the lid, lightly turn the contents with a spatula, and then increase to high heat to evaporate the moisture. When you hear crackling sounds after about 10 seconds, turn off the heat, cover and let it steam for 6-10 minutes.
7. Sprinkle with the green onions, mitsuba and powdered sansho pepper. Lightly mix the entire dish and serve in bowls.
