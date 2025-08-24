Hint of Curry Elevates Takikomi Gohan Mixed Rice in Washoku Japanese Cooking

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chicken takikomi gohan with a hint of curry

Akihiko Murata, owner of a Japanese restaurant, has a brilliant trick for boosting appetites in the summer: adding a touch of curry to a classic chicken takikomi gohan. Even better, this flavorful mixed rice dish is effortless to make in a frying pan.

Murata’s restaurant rarely serves curry-flavored dishes, as it offers traditional Japanese washoku courses. “After all, the aroma of curry is quite strong. It tends to overpower the flavors of other dishes,” said the chef. As a Japanese chef with his unique sensibilities, he aimed for a “hint of curry” rather than a full-blown “curry taste” in this recipe.

Only the chicken is coated with curry powder during preparation. It is not added to the other ingredients or the dashi broth. As the rice cooks, the flavor from the curry-infused chicken spreads subtly throughout the entire dish.

To cook, place the rice in a frying pan, add the other ingredients, pour in the dashi, then top with the chicken before turning on the heat. It is crucial not to mix the rice and ingredients at this stage. This prevents uneven cooking and stops the curry powder on the chicken from burning.

One of the advantages of using a frying pan is the ease of controlling the scorched rice. When drying out the rice over high heat at the end, you can adjust the crispiness by gently turning the rice with a spatula and checking its progress.

“Feel free to adjust it to your liking,” Murata said. However, be careful not to dry it out too much, as it could turn into something more like pilaf.

The gentle flavor of the faintly yellow rice, rich with the taste of the ingredients, spreads delightfully in your mouth. The curry aroma subtly enhances the flavor. However, when you bite into the well-seasoned chicken, the flavor becomes more robust and powerful.

This dish can also be made as a standard takikomi gohan by omitting the curry powder, meaning it provides a solid foundation for adapting to your personal taste, whether it’s adjusting the intensity of the curry flavor or the degree of crispiness. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different variations.

Chicken takikomi gohan with hint of curry

Ingredients (serves 2-4):