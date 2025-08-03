Cool Off in Summer with Japanese Somen Noodles; Recipe Uses Homemade Mentsuyu Dipping Sauce

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Somen with homemade mentsuyu

Cooking expert Ryuta Kijima introduces somen noodles with homemade mentsuyu dipping sauce, a classic dish perfect for hot weather. When served with mentsuyu made from carefully extracted dashi broth, it becomes a small feast.

Somen was a staple summer lunch for Kijima as a child. His late grandmother, Akiko Murakami, who was also a culinary specialist, was frequently busy with photo shoots of her cooking at home. Somen was often served to her large staff. Kijima even recalls being asked to pick myoga ginger buds from the garden.

Kijima’s grandmother and mother typically prepared the mentsuyu, though he occasionally made it himself. When he was an elementary school student, he learned a simple homemade recipe using dashi stock, soy sauce and mirin in a 4:1:1 ratio.

“My grandmother preferred a saltier mentsuyu without sugar. However, adding sugar to make it sweeter might better suit today’s tastes,” he said.

To make mentsuyu, it is crucial to prepare the dashi carefully. Dried shiitake mushrooms and kombu should ideally be soaked in water from the night before.

A slow rehydration of dried shiitake at a low temperature, in particular, draws out more flavor. “If you prepare it the day before, you can cook it immediately the next day,” Kijima said.

The rehydrated shiitake mushrooms are repurposed into a sweet, simmered shiitake. Although fresh shiitake mushrooms can be used, the concentrated flavor of the dried mushrooms is unique.

To improve the texture of the noodles, rinse the slipperiness off the surface thoroughly before chilling. To drain excess water, make them easy to pick up and improve presentation, arrange the noodles into ring shapes by wrapping a suitable amount around your fingers to make bite-sized portions.

The smooth noodles, paired with a perfectly balanced mentsuyu, ensure you will never tire of the taste. The refreshing aroma of condiments like myoga ginger buds and aojiso green perilla stimulate the appetite.

“You can eat as much as you want,” Kijima said. Since the mentsuyu will keep for about five days in the refrigerator, you can also enjoy it as a dipping sauce for soba or udon.

Somen with homemade mentsuyu

[Mentsuyu]

Ingredients: