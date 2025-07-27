Red Bell Pepper, Walnut Dip Brings Rich Aroma, Flavor to the Table; Middle East Appetizer Made Easy with Food Processor
12:30 JST, July 27, 2025
Aki Komatsu, an expert of Arab cuisine, recently shared a recipe for a red bell pepper and walnut dip called muhammara, which is popular in countries such as Syria and Lebanon. Thanks to the red bell pepper’s refreshing bitterness, the dip is perfect for summer.
“It’s a dish that is enjoyed like a salad in restaurants. But since it is also made at home, the ingredients are readily available,” Komatsu said.
Thanks to the aroma of the red bell pepper, you will feel like there is no problem of overeating. The richness of the walnuts also adds depth, so the dip will definitely bring joy to the dining table.
Aleppo peppers, which are a moderately spicy variety of chili pepper, are usually used in the original recipe. However, Komatsu uses a combination of red bell peppers and red chili peppers instead.
To enhance the aroma, the red bell pepper should be broiled on a grill until the surface blisters and turns black. Peel off the skin for a smoother texture, which can be done easily by hand once the pepper cools. It then needs to be briefly rinsed with water, but be careful not to puncture the flesh as this will result in a loss of flavor.
Some of the ingredients Komatsu uses are common in the Middle East, but may need to be purchased online. Among them are pomegranate molasses, made by boiling down pomegranate juice, and tahini, a dip made from white sesame seeds.
Pomegranate molasses has a refreshing sweetness and acidity. It is often used in stews. You can substitute it with boiled-down balsamic vinegar.
If using Japanese white sesame paste instead of tahini, make sure it has not been made using deeply roasted sesame seeds.
Making the dip is made simple with a food processor, as all the ingredients can be simply blended together. When doing so, gradually add olive oil while blending to achieve a smooth texture. Add paprika powder or tomato paste for a more vivid color.
To serve, spread the dip evenly on a flat plate. It pairs well with bread or vegetables.
Red bell pepper and walnut dip
Ingredients:
- 1 large red bell pepper (about 220 grams)
- 35 grams walnuts + extra for garnish
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 red chili peppers
- 35 grams panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp pomegranate molasses (or boiled-down balsamic vinegar)
- 1 1/2 tbsp tahini (or white sesame paste)
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1 1/2 tsp paprika powder
Directions:
1. Broil the bell pepper on a grill until the surface blisters and turns black.
2. Leave to cool until it can be handled by hand, then peel off the skin and gently rinse the flesh.
3. Remove the stem and seeds from the red bell pepper, then tear into bite-sized pieces by hand.
4. Deseed the red chili peppers.
5. Add the walnuts to a food processor and process until finely ground.
6. Add all remaining ingredients and a pinch of salt, and blend.
7. Gradually add 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil while blending until smooth. Place in a storage container and chill in the refrigerator.
8. Serve on a plate, garnish with walnuts and top with olive oil and mint as desired.
