Chicken Namban-Zuke Ideal for Humid Days; Recipe Uses Ume Plum for Refreshing Taste

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum

By Yasuto Akaike / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:30 JST, July 20, 2025

On humid days, the true value of a refreshing flavor becomes apparent. Akihiko Murata, the owner of a Japanese restaurant, suggests making chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum. The rich vegetable-filled dish has a satisfyingly meaty flavor and is the perfect meal to revive a flagging appetite.

When people in Japan think of nambanzuke, a fried and marinated dish, they typically think of deep-fried aji mackerel. For Murata, it is as basic dish as nikujaga meat and potatoes.

As a change for this dish, Murata uses grilled chicken thighs. “You can deep-fry it, of course, but grilling makes it even more refreshing. It’s also easier to prepare, so I recommend it,” he said. If you choose chicken tenderloin or chicken breast, the flavor will be even lighter.

Season the chicken with salt and black pepper, then coat it with rice flour. This results in a lighter texture than using wheat flour or potato starch.

It is a small touch that enhances the “refreshing” feel. Once in the pan, brown the skin thoroughly. It will improve the appearance and the savory aroma it produces will also improve the flavor.

You can also use a wide variety of vegetables. This time, Murata used onions and myoga ginger, but you could also add bell peppers, carrots or cucumbers.

Letting your creativity guide the final colors of the dish can make cooking even more enjoyable, beyond just taste and texture.

For the sauce, in addition to vinegar and other ingredients, pickled ume plum paste is also added.

Simply combine the chicken, vegetables and sauce in a bowl. For more richness, add the flavorful fat and juices that are produced from grilling the chicken.

For the flavors to meld, it is best to let the dish sit for about an hour. However, since the chicken is already seasoned, the dish is delicious even when eaten immediately after mixing.

The onions and myoga retain a delightful crispness, giving the dish an almost salad-like quality. The plum paste, which appears occasionally, also provides a tangy note.

“It is also delicious when left in the refrigerator overnight,” Murata said. You can prepare it quickly and then let time work in your favor. I realized that part of nambanzuke’s appeal is enjoying these changes in flavor.

Chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum

Ingredients (serves 2-3):

  • 300 grams chicken thigh
  • 1/2 onion
  • 2 myoga ginger buds
  • 10 grams ginger
  • 5 green shiso leaves
  • 1 heaping tbsp rice flour
  • 4 tbsp dashi stock
  • 2 pickled ume plums
  • 1/2 dried chili pepper

    • Directions:

    1. Thinly slice the onion and finely chop the myoga. Cut the ginger and shiso into thin strips and place all in a bowl.

    2. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and place them on a tray. Sprinkle with two pinches of salt and black pepper each then let them absorb the flavors. Then, coat them thoroughly with rice flour.

    3. Prepare the sauce. In a separate bowl, mix together dashi stock, 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 1 1/2 tablespoons of mirin, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 2 teaspoons of sugar. Remove the pits from the ume plums, chop them into a coarse paste, and add it to the bowl. Mix well, then add the dried chili pepper.

    4. Heat 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a frying pan. Place the chicken in the pan, skin-side down, and cook for 6 minutes. Once browned, flip it over and cook for an additional 3 minutes 30 seconds.

    5. Pour the sauce into the bowl containing the ingredients from Step 1 and mix lightly. Add the grilled chicken and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit for about an hour. Serve on a plate.

    • The Yomiuri Shimbun
      Dust the chicken all over with rice flour.

    • The Yomiuri Shimbun
      Mix the pickled plum paste into the seasoning mixture.

    • The Yomiuri Shimbun
      Place the chicken in the pan, skin-side down, and cook.

    • The Yomiuri Shimbun
      Toss the grilled chicken with the nambanzuke sauce.

