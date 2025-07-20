Chicken Namban-Zuke Ideal for Humid Days; Recipe Uses Ume Plum for Refreshing Taste

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum

On humid days, the true value of a refreshing flavor becomes apparent. Akihiko Murata, the owner of a Japanese restaurant, suggests making chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum. The rich vegetable-filled dish has a satisfyingly meaty flavor and is the perfect meal to revive a flagging appetite.

When people in Japan think of nambanzuke, a fried and marinated dish, they typically think of deep-fried aji mackerel. For Murata, it is as basic dish as nikujaga meat and potatoes.

As a change for this dish, Murata uses grilled chicken thighs. “You can deep-fry it, of course, but grilling makes it even more refreshing. It’s also easier to prepare, so I recommend it,” he said. If you choose chicken tenderloin or chicken breast, the flavor will be even lighter.

Season the chicken with salt and black pepper, then coat it with rice flour. This results in a lighter texture than using wheat flour or potato starch.

It is a small touch that enhances the “refreshing” feel. Once in the pan, brown the skin thoroughly. It will improve the appearance and the savory aroma it produces will also improve the flavor.

You can also use a wide variety of vegetables. This time, Murata used onions and myoga ginger, but you could also add bell peppers, carrots or cucumbers.

Letting your creativity guide the final colors of the dish can make cooking even more enjoyable, beyond just taste and texture.

For the sauce, in addition to vinegar and other ingredients, pickled ume plum paste is also added.

Simply combine the chicken, vegetables and sauce in a bowl. For more richness, add the flavorful fat and juices that are produced from grilling the chicken.

For the flavors to meld, it is best to let the dish sit for about an hour. However, since the chicken is already seasoned, the dish is delicious even when eaten immediately after mixing.

The onions and myoga retain a delightful crispness, giving the dish an almost salad-like quality. The plum paste, which appears occasionally, also provides a tangy note.

“It is also delicious when left in the refrigerator overnight,” Murata said. You can prepare it quickly and then let time work in your favor. I realized that part of nambanzuke’s appeal is enjoying these changes in flavor.

Chicken nambanzuke with pickled ume plum

Ingredients (serves 2-3):