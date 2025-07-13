Lemon-Marinated Octopus and Celery; The Perfect Dish During Rainy Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lemon-marinated octopus and celery

Cultivated widely along the Mediterranean coast, lemons are a familiar fruit on Italian tables. Lemon-marinated octopus and celery, introduced by Italian cuisine chef Yoshinaga Jinbo, is a refreshing cold dish with a tart flavor.

To prepare the dish, seafood and vegetables are immersed in a marinade and oil. The key to a tasty marinade is capturing the essence of the ingredients and blending them together harmoniously. Lemon, octopus and celery are a popular combination in Italy, according to Jinbo.

Although it is a lemon-based marinade, Jinbo suggests to “make aglio, olio e pepperoncino, which is considered the foundation of Italian cuisine, first.”

I thought this Italian name was related to pasta, but aglio, olio and pepperoncino actually mean garlic, olive oil and chili pepper, respectively. So, it’s “not pasta, but the name of a sauce,” Jinbo said.

The sauce forms a key part of the finished marinade.

“Celery is a fragrant vegetable. The acidity of the lemon alone would not stand out against the strong scent of the celery. So, I add this seasoned oil to harmonize the overall flavor.”

The celery is lightly boiled to reduce its sharp flavor and bring out its sweetness. It is then quickly rinsed in ice water to preserve its vivid green color.

“Don’t soak it too long or the celery will become bland,” he said.

The celery stalks and octopus are cut diagonally to increase the surface area exposed to the marinade.

Jinbo used a grater to zest a lemon and sliced the fruit before mixing the zest with the marinade until creamy. He then added the fruit and other ingredients into the marinade.

The dish looks cool and refreshing. The subtle garlic flavor, lemon aroma and mild acidity are harmonized in the final dish. The chewy octopus and celery give the dish a rich flavor.

Ingredients (serves 2):