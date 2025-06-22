How to Turn Japanese Rolled Omelet into a Fluffy Sandwich

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dashimaki sandwich

Dashimaki rolled omelet is a popular Japanese dish. Chef and owner of a Japanese restaurant, Akihiko Murata, has made this fluffy omelet into a sandwich. The yellow filling is thicker than the bread and a feast for the eyes.

This dashimaki sandwich was born when a customer asked Murata to whip up something to take home. Murata’s trick is to add a mixture of potato starch and water to the egg mixture.

“Dashimaki is high in water content. Potato starch keeps the liquid from seeping into the bread over time,” he said.

Honey is another ingredient in this version that is not typically used in the dashimaki served at his restaurant.

The gentle sweetness pairs well with the butter, mustard and mayonnaise spread on the bread.

Make three different egg mixtures.

After preparing three types of egg mixture, he poured each into the pan in four batches, and flipping slightly earlier than normal dashimaki to avoid overcooking. Flipping deftly with your wrist may need some practice, but a spatula will help.

“Even if you can’t roll it well, you can make it up by shaping later with a makisu [bamboo rolling mat],” Murata said. “I wasn’t good at first.”

Once the dashimaki is sandwiched between the slices of bread, it is wrapped in plastic wrap and left to rest for a while.

“The idea is to let the bread and filling come together. This makes the bread moist and easier to cut,” he said.

It can be eaten whole or cut into bite-sized pieces. When the dashimaki is thicker than the bread it has a satisfying volume but a surprisingly light taste thanks to its fluffy texture.

The nori version with cheese is appealing to children. The dashimaki omelet can be served with such ingredients as tuna or benishoga red pickled ginger as well.

Ingredients (serves 2 to 4):