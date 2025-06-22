5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tadao Koike carries a bag of rice in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

Tadao Koike, 53, runs a rice store in Tokyo’s Harajuku district and is a five-star rice meister.

A rice meister has extensive knowledge about rice and blends different types, taking into account their characteristics, and shares their qualities with others.

Following his motto of “enjoy rice more,” Koike proposes various types of rice for restaurants and his customers. He also goes to events and holds seminars to introduce the tastes and qualities of rice.

After working at a publishing company and as a consultant for small and midsize businesses, he took over his family’s rice business in 2006. Driven by his desire to learn more about rice, he worked to become a three-star meister, and then finally became a five-star meister. Those are the two ranks in the meister system.

Even with his five-star ranking, Koike still devotes himself to deepening his knowledge.

“There really is a lot to learn,” he said.

A rice scoop that has been used for generations at Koike’s store

Before proposing his own blend, Koike speaks with restaurants about their needs, such as what qualities they look for in their rice and what kind of vinegar they use to make sushi.

Koike said his strength lies in being able to explain the characteristics and flavor of rice using his own words, such as explaining that Tsuyahime-brand rice has large grains and a firm texture.

He also offers advice on ways to store and cook rice.

He travels across the country, from Hokkaido to Okinawa Prefecture, visiting rice-producing areas to stay in contact with rice farmers. He also informs his customers about who grows the rice and where it is from.

He said he feels happy when his customers say they enjoyed the blended rice or when children show interest at events.

Koike said: “Learning more about rice can make eating it more enjoyable. I want to help make that happen, so I will continue to share the joy and value of rice.”