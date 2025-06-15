Italianesque Fresh Spring Rolls Add Bright Colors to Dinner; Tomatoes, Cheese Give New Take on Classic Dish

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fresh, Italian-style spring rolls

Italian cuisine chef Yoshinaga Jinbo wraps tomatoes and cheese in rice paper and serves them with two dipping sauces for fresh, Italian-style spring rolls. They make a refreshing snack for casual nibbling.

Thinking about fresh spring rolls likely brings up images of Asian food for most people.

However, for this recipe, Jinbo said, “I used tomato, avocado, arugula, basil and other ingredients to make something more like salad rolls.”

Dishes he serves at his restaurant in Tokyo are all colorful, beautiful and edible works of art. They are a feast for the eyes and tastebuds alike.

“I’ve liked drawing ever since I was a child,” Jinbo said. “When I think of new recipes, I work up plans while writing down the elements of ingredient flavors, one by one, and the color combinations they make.”

For the fresh spring rolls, he prepared paper-thin omelets and rolled each of them together with a piece of rice paper so the yellow color of the egg is visible through it. The red, yellow, green and white ingredient colors make a great match. They look beautiful when cut with a knife.

The fresh spring rolls also make for a feast with a variety of flavors, such as the salty taste of uncured ham, the succulent sensation of tomato, the mild taste of avocado and the distinct aroma of arugula. As for the textures, chunky sticks of mozzarella cheese are nice and chewy, while the tomato and avocado, cut into wedges, give a more substantial feel.

They are accompanied by two types of dipping sauce. A small amount of pepper sauce gives depth to the balsamic sauce. Add pine nuts to the basil sauce to enhance its flavor. Basil leaves can lose their fresh green color when their temperature rises due to the mixing process in a blender. To avoid this, cool the blender’s jar in a refrigerator beforehand.

The balsamic sauce can be addictive, with its richly sour taste and hint of spiciness. The basil sauce is aromatic. With perfectly balanced tastes, textures and nutrition, these fresh spring rolls will be a fantastic addition to your dinner table in early summer.

Italian-style spring rolls

Ingredients (serves 3 to 4):