Tokyo Hotel Begins Sweets Buffet Featuring New Ice Cream Inspired Cakes; Guests Can Make Own Original Ice Cream with Favorite Toppings

New sweets line the buffet table decorated with adorable pastel-colored decorations at the Hilton Tokyo in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Ice Cream Republic, a sweets buffet perfect for the upcoming hot season, has begun at the Hilton Tokyo in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The buffet includes a lineup of 12 new ice cream-inspired sweets, and the Ice Cream Island, an area of the buffet, allows customers to create an original treat with more than 10 types of cold desserts, such as ice cream and soft serve, and more than 30 toppings. Best of all, the colorful interior decorations in pastel colors are so cute and photogenic that you can’t help snapping a photo.

The treats are located in the Marble Lounge within a liberating space on the hotel’s lobby floor. The entire buffet table is decorated in pastel colors with cute objects. All of the 12 new cakes, which were created by executive pastry chef Ratheesh Nair, were prepared as large whole cakes for the photo shoot, with smaller versions lined up in front of them for actual tasting.

Inspired by ice cream and gelato, the cakes are vibrant to the eye and palate, such as the Lemonade Semi-sphere, a lemon shaped cake with a refreshing kaffir lime flavor. The Caramelia Capsule, a mousse cake with a glossy surface, has a mild salty flavor.

“[We hope customers] will enjoy and explore new flavors, feel exotic and like it,” said Nair.

At Ice Cream Island, after choosing from more than 10 types of cold desserts, guests can make their own original treat by adding their favorite toppings from an array of nuts, marshmallows, frozen fruits and other ingredients.

Soups, hamburger steaks and other light meals are also available, making it the perfect place for a late lunch. The buffet opens from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 27. ¥5,700 per adult on weekdays and ¥6,200 on weekends and holidays.

Sweets buffet at Hilton Tokyo ideal for summer