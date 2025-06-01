Enjoy Seasonal Asparagus with a Less Bitter Taste

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Asparagus rice pizza, foreground, and asparagus and pork loin ham kakiage tempura

Asparagus, rich in vitamins, carotene and dietary fiber, is now in season. Cookery specialist Kazuna Wada shares two recipes with The Yomiuri Shimbun that make asparagus tasty even for children, who often shy away from the vegetable because of its slightly bitter taste.

The key to getting children to enjoy vegetables is “serving them when they are in season and tasty,” Wada said.

Wada advises choosing asparagus stalks with closed tips and moist and unwilted stalk ends. She said the stalks can be kept fresh by trimming the ends and standing them upright in a glass or milk carton with some water when keeping them in the refrigerator. “Like with flowers, if you give them water, they’ll be crisp and delicious,” Wada said.

As she prepares to cook, Wada trims the firm ends off the stalks, then uses a peeler to remove the skin from the bottom third of each one.

Her recipe for asparagus rice pizza involves mixing in an egg, which helps to diminish the grassy smell peculiar to asparagus. Cheese and mayonnaise help further reduce the bitterness of the vegetable. Curry powder can also make a delicious addition to the dish.

“For adults, pepper sauce or coarsely ground pepper can also be added,” Wada said.

She also explained how to cook kakiage tempura with asparagus and pork loin ham.

The tenderness of the asparagus when you bite into it will surprise you, and the thin batter lets you really enjoy the sweetness of asparagus and new potato. The tempura feels like a snack food that you can just munch away on.

“If you reduce the hardness and the grassiness of asparagus, both children and adults can enjoy it. Make sure to try it during the season when domestically grown asparagus is available!” Wada said.

Asparagus rice pizza

Ingredients (serves 2 to 3):