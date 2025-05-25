Syrian Comfort Food for Spring: Broad Bean Rice with Gentle Twist
11:00 JST, May 25, 2025
Challenging the notion that Arab cuisine is heavily spiced, a food researcher specializing in Middle Eastern gastronomy is highlighting a comforting, home-style Syrian dish perfect for spring.
Aki Komatsu, who has gained extensive knowledge during her visits to more than 10 Middle Eastern countries including Syria and Egypt, presents broad bean rice with yogurt.
“Contrary to the common perception that Arab food is strongly spiced, many dishes offer a surprisingly gentle taste,” Komatsu said.
She lived in Syria for about two years and was treated to broad bean rice after being invited to the home of a local whom she met. “It’s like Japanese mixed rice, with a mild and gentle flavor and not too many spices.”
The creation of the dish begins by sauteing ingredients like lamb and broad beans in oil in a pot. Rice is then added, and everything is cooked together. While ground lamb is common in Syrian households, this recipe opts for diced lamb to create a more substantial texture. Frozen broad beans can be added directly to the pot without thawing, and leaving their thin skins intact is the traditional approach.
Ensure a generous amount of oil is used to prevent burning. In Syria, short-grain rice, similar to Japanese varieties, is common. However, as Syrian rice tends to be firmer, opting for a variety like Nanatsuboshi is advisable. Feel free to season with spices such as cumin.
Locally, a common practice is to serve the rice with a topping of yogurt, which serves as a refreshing sauce. “In Syria, they also add oil when cooking the rice,” Komatsu said. “The dish gets slightly rich, so the acidity of the yogurt complements it well.”
Although plain yogurt is sometimes used as a sauce, this recipe incorporates cucumber and garlic for a more appealing flavor profile.
A taste of the freshly prepared dish reveals its appealingly gentle seasoning. The fluffy broad beans and the rice infused with the flavor of the lamb create an irresistible combination. The pairing of the yogurt and the rice offers a delightful surprise. This recipe is highly recommended for those seeking a unique culinary experience.
Broad bean rice with yogurt
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 1½ cups rice (1 cup = 180 milliliters)
- 200 grams lamb
- 200 grams broad beans (1 kilogram with pods)
- 1 tsp allspice
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 100 grams plain yogurt
- 1 cucumber
- ½ clove garlic
- 20 skinless almonds
- 10 grams unsalted butter
- Radish, cilantro to taste
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Cut the lamb into 2-centimeter cubes.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Saute the lamb until it changes color.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Add the broad beans, allspice and cinnamon.
Directions:
1. Rinse the rice, soak it in water for about 30 minutes and then drain in a colander.
2. Cut the lamb into 2-centimeter cubes.
3. Shell the broad beans.
4. Dice the cucumber into 1-centimeter cubes and grate the garlic. Put them into a bowl, add the yogurt and a pinch of salt and mix.
5. Heat a generous amount of olive oil in a pot and fry the almonds until golden brown. Remove and set aside.
6. In the same pot, saute the lamb until it changes color.
7. Add the broad beans, allspice and cinnamon. Season with salt and black pepper (a pinch of each), cover with a lid and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
8. Add 300 milliliters of water and bring to a boil. Add the rice and a pinch of salt and stir lightly. Once boiled again, reduce to low heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the rice for about 10 minutes without removing the lid.
9. Add the butter and stir gently. Serve on a plate and sprinkle with the fried almonds. Garnish with radish and cilantro as desired. Serve with the yogurt sauce in a separate bowl.
