Syrian Comfort Food for Spring: Broad Bean Rice with Gentle Twist

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Broad bean rice with yogurt

Challenging the notion that Arab cuisine is heavily spiced, a food researcher specializing in Middle Eastern gastronomy is highlighting a comforting, home-style Syrian dish perfect for spring.

Aki Komatsu, who has gained extensive knowledge during her visits to more than 10 Middle Eastern countries including Syria and Egypt, presents broad bean rice with yogurt.

“Contrary to the common perception that Arab food is strongly spiced, many dishes offer a surprisingly gentle taste,” Komatsu said.

She lived in Syria for about two years and was treated to broad bean rice after being invited to the home of a local whom she met. “It’s like Japanese mixed rice, with a mild and gentle flavor and not too many spices.”

The creation of the dish begins by sauteing ingredients like lamb and broad beans in oil in a pot. Rice is then added, and everything is cooked together. While ground lamb is common in Syrian households, this recipe opts for diced lamb to create a more substantial texture. Frozen broad beans can be added directly to the pot without thawing, and leaving their thin skins intact is the traditional approach.

Ensure a generous amount of oil is used to prevent burning. In Syria, short-grain rice, similar to Japanese varieties, is common. However, as Syrian rice tends to be firmer, opting for a variety like Nanatsuboshi is advisable. Feel free to season with spices such as cumin.

Locally, a common practice is to serve the rice with a topping of yogurt, which serves as a refreshing sauce. “In Syria, they also add oil when cooking the rice,” Komatsu said. “The dish gets slightly rich, so the acidity of the yogurt complements it well.”

Although plain yogurt is sometimes used as a sauce, this recipe incorporates cucumber and garlic for a more appealing flavor profile.

A taste of the freshly prepared dish reveals its appealingly gentle seasoning. The fluffy broad beans and the rice infused with the flavor of the lamb create an irresistible combination. The pairing of the yogurt and the rice offers a delightful surprise. This recipe is highly recommended for those seeking a unique culinary experience.

Broad bean rice with yogurt

Ingredients (serves 2):