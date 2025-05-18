Suzuki Motor’s Boil-in-the-Bag Curry to Hit Store Shelves; Recipe Popular Among Indian Employees at Company Cafeteria
10:55 JST, May 18, 2025
HAMAMATSU — A boil-in-the-bag version of the vegetarian curry developed for Indian employees of Suzuki Motor Corp. in Hamamatsu soon will hit store shelves.
Suzuki, which employs many people from India, jointly developed authentic Indian vegetable curry for the company cafeteria with Torizen, a local company which operates restaurants and wedding halls in Hamamatsu. The curry has won favor among Indian employees who said it tastes like the cooking in their home country. Therefore, Suzuki decided to produce and sell boil-in-the-bag versions.
Four different varieties of curry will go on sale, which are made with beans and other vegetables to suit the demands of people from India, where there are many vegetarians. One of the Suzuki curry varieties — brown chickpea masala curry — was given as a gift to guests at the memorial gathering for Osamu Suzuki, the former Suzuki chairman who passed away in December.
The packages for the curry soon to go on sale will be adorned with illustrations of Suzuki vehicles, such as a Jimny four-wheel-drive car and a motorbike.
“Osamu Suzuki would often say India was his second home country. I hope many people will appreciate the authentic taste [of our Indian curry],” said a Suzuki employee.
Suzuki Motor’s curry for Indian employees to hit store shelves
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Narita Temple in Japan’s Chiba; Blossoms at Peak During Golden Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group