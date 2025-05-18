Suzuki Motor’s Boil-in-the-Bag Curry to Hit Store Shelves; Recipe Popular Among Indian Employees at Company Cafeteria

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A package of Suzuki Motor Corp.’s brown chickpea masala curry

HAMAMATSU — A boil-in-the-bag version of the vegetarian curry developed for Indian employees of Suzuki Motor Corp. in Hamamatsu soon will hit store shelves.

Suzuki, which employs many people from India, jointly developed authentic Indian vegetable curry for the company cafeteria with Torizen, a local company which operates restaurants and wedding halls in Hamamatsu. The curry has won favor among Indian employees who said it tastes like the cooking in their home country. Therefore, Suzuki decided to produce and sell boil-in-the-bag versions.

Four different varieties of curry will go on sale, which are made with beans and other vegetables to suit the demands of people from India, where there are many vegetarians. One of the Suzuki curry varieties — brown chickpea masala curry — was given as a gift to guests at the memorial gathering for Osamu Suzuki, the former Suzuki chairman who passed away in December.

The packages for the curry soon to go on sale will be adorned with illustrations of Suzuki vehicles, such as a Jimny four-wheel-drive car and a motorbike.

“Osamu Suzuki would often say India was his second home country. I hope many people will appreciate the authentic taste [of our Indian curry],” said a Suzuki employee.

