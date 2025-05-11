Freeze Veggies for Easy, Healthy Meals Even with Packed Routines; Dietitian Recommends Spicy Miso, Harusame Soup Recipes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Microwave steamed spicy miso chicken and vegetable , front, and clear vegetable and glass noodle soup

As spring is the season of new beginnings and hectic schedules, a nutrition specialist offers a simple solution to maintaining healthy eating habits: frozen vegetable packs, designed to help prepare nutritious and quick meals.

Kasumi Moai, a registered dietitian, recommends preparing and freezing a mix of seasonal vegetables like spring cabbage, burdock root and broccoli. These vegetables, she says, retain their texture well after freezing and cooking, and offer a convenient way to incorporate essential nutrients into daily meals.

“With vegetable prices remaining consistently high, ‘frozen savings’ — buying in bulk when prices are low and freezing the food to eat later — is a budget-friendly strategy,” Moai explained.

The basic frozen mixed vegetable pack, which can be stored for about a month, requires cutting the vegetables into bite-sized pieces and freezing them.

Moai suggests two easy recipes using these packs: spicy miso chicken and vegetables steamed in the microwave, and a clear vegetable and glass noodle soup. Both recipes utilize the frozen vegetables without thawing, saving time and effort.

The microwave steamed spicy miso chicken and vegetables serves as the main dish.

The vegetables all have a pleasant tenderness with a slight bite. It’s a healthy dish that provides protein and vitamins in one. The spicy sauce stimulates the appetite, and the abundance of vegetables makes it guilt-free.

The other recipe, clear vegetable and glass noodle soup, is low in calories and perfect for a late-night meal.

Adding glass noodles creates a satisfying texture and makes it more filling. With only salt and pepper as the seasoning, it has a mild and comforting flavor.

“Feel free to mix and match vegetables. Preparing and stocking seasonal vegetables helps reduce waste,” Moai said.

Frozen Mixed Vegetable Pack

Vegetables are wrapped tightly in plastic wrap.

