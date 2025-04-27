Step-by-Step to Craft Juicy Steak with the Perfect Sear

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Beef steak

Chef Noboru Tani shares a recipe for a timeless culinary classic: the perfectly seared beef steak. This classic gourmet dish, featuring thick cuts of meat and a sumptuous red wine reduction, is a testament to his expertise.

“When it comes to steak, thicker cuts of beef are undeniably superior. They allow you to enjoy the true essence of the meat — its tender resistance when bitten into, and the explosion of flavor,” Tani said. He chose a chuck roll cut 2-3 centimeters thick.

After bringing the meat to room temperature, pinch it to evaluate its texture prior to cooking. This allows you to account for the changes in firmness and shrinkage that occur during heating. Remembering its uncooked state is necessary for judging doneness.

Achieving the right level of doneness is crucial when cooking steak. “Above all, aim for a mouthwatering sear,” Tani said. During pan-frying, close attention is essential. Gently lift the meat with tongs and tilt the pan to ensure consistent oil under the meat for even cooking. Once a fragrant sear develops on one side, flip and baste with fat released from the meat for a crisp finish on both sides.

“When you think it’s almost done, lightly press the meat with your finger,” he said.

Be careful not to burn yourself. The meat should exhibit a springy resistance, something absent before cooking.

Avoid slicing the cooked meat immediately; let it rest for a while. This allows the residual heat to penetrate the center and the juices to stay in the meat. “If you find it undercooked when you slice it, you can always reheat it. But be careful not to overcook it,” he said.

The steak that emerges has an aromatic, seared crust, yielding to a core of luscious juiciness. Every bite releases the meat’s opulent flavor. The red wine and soy sauce reduction imbues the dish with a nuanced taste. This satisfying dish is a true culinary delight.

***

Minute steak

You might opt for sirloin for your steak. “For cuts about 1-centimeter thick, a very brief cooking time is sufficient,” Tani said.

Add oil to a hot frying pan and sear one side, and once flipped, it’s almost done. This quick method, taking only about a minute, is known as “minute steak.”

“Unlike thicker cuts, the focus here is on achieving a beautiful sear, making it quite simple,” he said.

***

Ingredients (serves 2):