Step-by-Step to Craft Juicy Steak with the Perfect Sear
12:03 JST, April 27, 2025
Chef Noboru Tani shares a recipe for a timeless culinary classic: the perfectly seared beef steak. This classic gourmet dish, featuring thick cuts of meat and a sumptuous red wine reduction, is a testament to his expertise.
“When it comes to steak, thicker cuts of beef are undeniably superior. They allow you to enjoy the true essence of the meat — its tender resistance when bitten into, and the explosion of flavor,” Tani said. He chose a chuck roll cut 2-3 centimeters thick.
After bringing the meat to room temperature, pinch it to evaluate its texture prior to cooking. This allows you to account for the changes in firmness and shrinkage that occur during heating. Remembering its uncooked state is necessary for judging doneness.
Achieving the right level of doneness is crucial when cooking steak. “Above all, aim for a mouthwatering sear,” Tani said. During pan-frying, close attention is essential. Gently lift the meat with tongs and tilt the pan to ensure consistent oil under the meat for even cooking. Once a fragrant sear develops on one side, flip and baste with fat released from the meat for a crisp finish on both sides.
“When you think it’s almost done, lightly press the meat with your finger,” he said.
Be careful not to burn yourself. The meat should exhibit a springy resistance, something absent before cooking.
Avoid slicing the cooked meat immediately; let it rest for a while. This allows the residual heat to penetrate the center and the juices to stay in the meat. “If you find it undercooked when you slice it, you can always reheat it. But be careful not to overcook it,” he said.
The steak that emerges has an aromatic, seared crust, yielding to a core of luscious juiciness. Every bite releases the meat’s opulent flavor. The red wine and soy sauce reduction imbues the dish with a nuanced taste. This satisfying dish is a true culinary delight.
***
Minute steak
You might opt for sirloin for your steak. “For cuts about 1-centimeter thick, a very brief cooking time is sufficient,” Tani said.
Add oil to a hot frying pan and sear one side, and once flipped, it’s almost done. This quick method, taking only about a minute, is known as “minute steak.”
“Unlike thicker cuts, the focus here is on achieving a beautiful sear, making it quite simple,” he said.
***
Beef steak
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 1 piece of beef chuck roll (about 200 grams)
- 3-4 new potatoes
- ½ shintamanegi new onion
- 200 ml red wine
- Pinch of salt
- Dash of coarsely ground black pepper
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The sauce will become thick and glossy.
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Spoon the fat released from the meat over the steak.
Directions:
1. Remove the meat from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking. Lightly salt both sides, rub salt in and let sit at room temperature.
2. Cut the new potatoes and new onion into bite-sized pieces.
3. Combine the red wine and 11/3 tablespoons of soy sauce in a pot over heat. Simmer while shaking the pot. Once it becomes thick and glossy, add 2 tablespoons of water and mix. Thicken slightly with a cornstarch slurry, if desired.
4. In a separate pot, heat the butter until it browns, then add it to the sauce.
5. Heat a generous amount of olive oil in a frying pan, sear the potatoes and onion, and sprinkle with a little salt.
6. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan and sear the meat on both sides. Spoon the fat released from the meat over the steak. Sprinkle with coarsely ground black pepper. Transfer the steak to a tray and let it rest in a warm place such as beside the stove for about 5 minutes. Slice into pieces of the desired serving size, plate with the potatoes and onion, and drizzle with the sauce.
