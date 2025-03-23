Enjoy Negi Green Onions in Western-style Dishes; Sweet Taste, Aroma Comforting in Cold Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“white stew with negi green onion and salmon,” foreground, and “Negi green onion in a mustard marinade”

While negi green onions are available year-round, the peak shipping season is during the cold months. When cooked slowly to bring out their sweetness, they work well in Western-style cooking. Cooking expert Miki Ikeda recommends two Western-style dishes that showcase their appeal.

A compound called allyl sulfide is responsible for the pungent flavor and aroma of raw negi. When heated, these fade, and the sweetness increases. “The flavor becomes easier to eat than when the negi are raw,” Ikeda said. The soft texture of cooked negi is also appealing, she said.

In winter, people tend to use negi as a garnish for nabe hot pot and hot noodle dishes. Ikeda has instead suggested ways to enjoy them in Western-style cooking by drawing out their sweetness with such methods as steaming them in a pan.

Both the white and green parts of negi are used in “white stew with negi green onion and salmon.” The sweetness of the negi melts into the cream sauce, giving the dish a delicate flavor. It also combines well with the moist texture of the salmon.

Ikeda also recommends “negi green onion in a mustard marinade,” which makes for a perfect appetizer.

The marinade used in this dish has a refreshing flavor that further enhances the sweetness of cooked negi. She said that it is delicious when eaten cold after letting the flavors meld overnight in the refrigerator.

She also recommends quiche and fritters as other Western dishes to use negi in.

“Negi is a very versatile ingredient that can take on any flavor. Steaming them in a pan is another quick way to cook them,” she said.

***

White stew with negi green onion and salmon

Ingredients (serves 2):