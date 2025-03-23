Home>Features>Delicious

Enjoy Negi Green Onions in Western-style Dishes; Sweet Taste, Aroma Comforting in Cold Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun
“white stew with negi green onion and salmon,” foreground, and “Negi green onion in a mustard marinade”

By Sanae Nokura / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:57 JST, March 23, 2025

While negi green onions are available year-round, the peak shipping season is during the cold months. When cooked slowly to bring out their sweetness, they work well in Western-style cooking. Cooking expert Miki Ikeda recommends two Western-style dishes that showcase their appeal.

A compound called allyl sulfide is responsible for the pungent flavor and aroma of raw negi. When heated, these fade, and the sweetness increases. “The flavor becomes easier to eat than when the negi are raw,” Ikeda said. The soft texture of cooked negi is also appealing, she said.

In winter, people tend to use negi as a garnish for nabe hot pot and hot noodle dishes. Ikeda has instead suggested ways to enjoy them in Western-style cooking by drawing out their sweetness with such methods as steaming them in a pan.

Both the white and green parts of negi are used in “white stew with negi green onion and salmon.” The sweetness of the negi melts into the cream sauce, giving the dish a delicate flavor. It also combines well with the moist texture of the salmon.

Ikeda also recommends “negi green onion in a mustard marinade,” which makes for a perfect appetizer.

The marinade used in this dish has a refreshing flavor that further enhances the sweetness of cooked negi. She said that it is delicious when eaten cold after letting the flavors meld overnight in the refrigerator.

She also recommends quiche and fritters as other Western dishes to use negi in.

“Negi is a very versatile ingredient that can take on any flavor. Steaming them in a pan is another quick way to cook them,” she said.

***

White stew with negi green onion and salmon

Ingredients (serves 2):

  • 2 fillets raw salmon (about 180 grams)
  • 1 negi green onion
  • 100 grams mushrooms
  • 20 grams butter
  • 300 milliliters milk

    • Directions:

    1. Remove the root of the negi and cut it into diagonal slices about 1-2 millimeters wide. Cut the mushrooms in half lengthways.

    2. After patting the salmon fillets dry, cut them into bite-sized pieces and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Dust the salmon quickly in ½ tablespoon of flour before any moisture can escape.

    3. Put 10 grams of the butter in a frying pan and cook over medium heat. Cook the salmon skin-side down until the color changes. Flip and repeat with the other side. Remove the pieces from the pan — the salmon does not need to be fully cooked.

    The Yomiuri Shimbun
    When making white stew, cover the frying pan to steam the negi green onions.

    4. Put the remaining 10 grams of butter and the negi into the pan and stir-fry for about 1 minute. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sake and cover the pan. Cook over a low flame for 5 minutes. Cooking the negi with the lid on will bring out its sweetness.

    5. Open the lid, add the mushrooms and cook lightly over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of flour and stir until it has been absorbed.

    6. Move the solid ingredients into a corner of the pan and add half the milk. When the milk is warm, mix in the ingredients and add the remaining milk. When the mixture is close to boiling, stir and add 1/3 teaspoon of salt. Return the salmon to the pan and simmer for about 2 minutes.

    ***

    Negi green onion in mustard marinade

    The Yomiuri Shimbun
    Make diagonal cuts in the stalk of the negi green onions as far as the core.

    Ingredients (serves 2):

    • White section of 2 negi
    • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

      • Directions:

      1. Make diagonal cuts in the stalk of the negi as far as the core, then cut them horizontally into pieces 5-6 centimeters long. The cuts in the green onions will help them to cook more quickly and allow the marinade to soak in more easily.

      2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the negi and cook for about 2 minutes until they begin to brown. Turn them over and cook for a further minute. Then add 1 tablespoon of sake and cook for 5 minutes over low heat with the lid on. The browning of the negi will add to the flavor.

      3. Mix together ½ teaspoon of sugar, ¼ teaspoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of vinegar, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of mustard. Dress the steamed green onions with the marinade while they are still hot.

