Egg, Milt Create Creamy, Smooth Duet in Seasonal Favorite Chawanmushi

Chawanmushi with milt

Milt, or soft roe, is an ingredient with a creamy texture and elegant sweetness. Japanese restaurant owner Kanako Wakimoto uses it in chawanmushi, or savory steamed egg custard. The delicacy is impressively presented with the milt visible on the top.

Chawanmushi is often cooked with shrimp, chicken and ginkgo nuts at the bottom of the bowl, offering the fun of discovering the ingredients as you eat. This time, however, a shallow bowl was used so that the milt could be seen. “I want people to enjoy its pure white and plump characteristics with their eyes as well,” Wakimoto said.

The first step is making the egg mixture. The basic ratio of egg and broth is one to three. The saltiness should be subtle, as the dish will be finished with kudzu sauce and ponzu.

Wash the milt well to remove the sliminess. Repeat until the water in the bowl becomes clear and the fishy smell is gone. Do not let the water come to a boil when blanching the milt as it will become tough if overcooked. If fresh, 30 seconds should be enough.

After pouring the milt and egg mixture into a bowl, place in a steamer. If you begin steaming while the milt is still warm, the mixture will be heated evenly, lowering the chance of a mistake.

While steaming the milt and egg mixture, quickly make the kudzu sauce to able to pour over the dish just before serving. If you prepare ponzu sauce beforehand, it will become rich with dashi from ingredients such as kombu kelp.

The most common mistake made when cooking chawanmushi is overheating, causing small air bubbles to form in the egg mixture. “If you are uncertain, shake the bowl gently during the steaming and see how it looks,” Wakimoto said. If it does not ripple like a liquid and jiggles uniformly, it is ready.

Scoop the hot chawanmushi with a spoon and bring to your mouth. The egg and the milt intertwine together, creating a smooth duet as the rich umami flavor glides on your tongue. The lingering texture of the milt skin is also enjoyable. Be sure to make this winter dish before the season is over!

Enjoy the ingredients’ simple flavors

Milt with ponzu sauce

Blanch the leftover milt and use it for “milt ponzu.” Cut into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl lined with wakame seaweed. Pour the ponzu sauce on top and sprinkle with shichimi blend of seven spices to complete the dish. Enjoy the simple flavors of the ingredients.

You can also garnish with something other than wakame seaweed — boiled spinach or komatsuna Japanese mustard spinach, salted Chinese cabbage or steamed shimeji or shiitake mushrooms can also be used. Please try different combinations.

Chawanmushi with milt

Ingredients (serves 4)