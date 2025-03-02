Salmon Meuniere, Restaurant Style Dish Made at Home; Aroma of Butter, Lemon Whet Appetite

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Salmon meuniere

With salmon, a popular choice of fish for home cooks, you can make dishes that look like the ones served at a restaurant. French chef Noboru Tani shares his recipe for salmon meuniere. The fried salmon has crispy skin and tender flesh, and the flavors of the butter and lemon are exquisite.

In home cooking, salmon is often cooked using a fish grill. “If you learn how to cook salmon in a pan, you will have more options when cooking,” Tani said. The important thing is to remove the smell from the fish and cook the skin until crispy, according to Tani.

The trick is to cover the salmon with a very thin layer of flour. “Flour helps lock in the savory flavor of the salmon,” he explained.

Pat the floured salmon between the palms of the hands.

If the salmon is covered with too much flour, it will absorb too much oil and the smell of the fish will be transferred to it. Pat the floured salmon between the palms of the hands to carefully shake off the excess.

When you fry the salmon, do not shake the pan but move the fish using tongs. First, cook the skin until crispy. Fat and water are released from the fish during the cooking process, so use the tongs to mop them up with paper towels to get rid of the smell.

Next, fry both sides of the fish. “Please make sure that oil is always in contact with the side facing down,” Tani said. Add a little more oil to the pan if necessary. Lift the salmon horizontally from the middle with the tongs; if it does not bend, it is cooked.

When cooking fish a la meuniere, it is often cooked in butter, but Tani uses olive oil. Cooking fish in oil is easier than in butter, which more easily burns. He prepares brown butter separately, skims it and pours that skimmed portion over the salmon. This method also allows the flavor of the butter to stand out.

Along with the vivid color of the salmon, the glaze and aroma of the butter is quite appetizing. The aroma of the lemon that is squeezed over the fried salmon adds a refreshing touch to the dish.

Variation of sauce ravigote that Tani prepares at his restaurant

Variation of ravigote sauce

The accompanying sauce is a variation of ravigote sauce, a lightly acidic sauce using chopped vegetables. Cook shallots with white wine and white wine vinegar until the liquid reduces. “The rich sourness and savory flavor of the ingredients is extracted,” Tani said.

He prepares the sauce in advance as a versatile accompaniment to many dishes at his restaurant. It can be mixed with a chopped boiled egg to be used as a tartar sauce.

The rich sour flavor is excellent when served on field mustard. If you put a little of the sauce on the salmon, it will make the taste of the dish more authentic.

Ingredients (serves 2):