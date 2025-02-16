Entertain Guests in Winter with Warm Kabura Mushi Steamed Turnip Dish; Traditional Japanese Dish Can Even be Made at Home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kabura mushi steamed turnip

Kabura mushi steamed turnip is a warm dish that looks delicate and has a mellow taste. It is covered with grated kabura turnip and a thick sauce. Kanako Wakimoto, who runs a traditional Japanese restaurant in Tokyo’s Kamiyacho area, makes the dish look as if it’s wrapped in fluffy snow. Freshly steamed kabura mushi warms the body.

The dish is typically made with white fish and often served as a banquet course, especially in high-end Japanese-style restaurants. Although it may seem too hard for a home-cooked meal, Wakimoto said: “It’s not that difficult. You can make it at home.”

For the recipe, Wakimoto uses amadai tilefish and shogoin turnips. They are rarely found in supermarkets and slightly expensive, but you can use other white-meat fish such as red sea bream or regular turnips in place of them, depending on your budget.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Making dashi soup stock

The fish bones are good for making dashi soup stock, which will be used in the sauce. Wakimoto recommends browning their surface before boiling in water as a worthwhile extra step to enhance the flavor.

“It depends on the size of the fish, but you can get dashi stock with a refined flavor from amadai. Even if the bony parts aren’t available, you can make dashi stock with only bonito flakes and kombu,” she said.

Shogoin turnips are very fibrous at the surface, so peel thickly. Using a fine grater on the vegetable gives it a more airy and refined texture.

Chop the amadai into pieces and place them on a parchment paper-lined tray or plate before placing in a steamer. The meat is less likely to fall apart compared to slicing it after steaming.

The chopsticks cut easily through the freshly cooked dish. The sweetness of the amadai and the shogoin turnip’s refreshing taste are accented the richly flavored sauce.

Wakimoto says she serves this dish as a winter appetizer at her restaurant.

It can also be a treat for entertaining guests at home on a cold day.

***

Sliced sweet pickled turnip

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sweet pickled turnip slices

Amazuzuke is the technique of pickling vegetables in amazu, which is vinegar mixed with sugar. You can make sweet pickled turnip from the leftovers using this method. Thinly slice the turnip and soak in 2% salt water until tender. If you have turnip leaves, soak them together. After removing from the salt water, squeeze out the water and let soak in the amazu at a ratio of 3 parts water, 1 part sugar and 1 part vinegar. Let sit for a while and when it tastes to your liking, remove, squeeze the pickled turnip lightly and serve. You can enjoy its fine texture and sweetness, and it also goes well with yuzu or kumquat slices.

***

Kabura mushi

Ingredients (serves 2):