New Satoimo Taro Flavors Take Root in Agedashi, Taramosalata; Two Recipes to Mix It Up This Taro Season
12:00 JST, December 22, 2024
It’s now the season for satoimo taro, a familiar ingredient in Japanese cooking in dishes such as stewed satoimo taro, Chikuzen-ni simmered chicken and vegetables and kenchin-jiru Japanese vegetable soup. But why not try some different satoimo taro recipes for a change?
Cooking expert Yuko Musashi shared two recipes that bring out new, delicious satoimo taro flavors with The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Said to have come to Japan from the Chinese mainland in the Jomon period (10,000 B.C.–300 B.C.), satoimo taro has a long history in Japanese cuisine. Its Japanese name, satoimo (literally “village potato”), purportedly comes from it being cultivated in villages, compared to Japanese yam, or yamaimo (mountain potato), harvested in mountains. Major satoimo taro production areas are Saitama, Chiba, Miyazaki and Ehime prefectures.
Satoimo taro is often found in stores still covered with dirt. “Washing them right away after coming home removes the dirt smell. Even if you do not immediately cook the satoimo taro, it makes it easier to use later,” Musashi said.
Wash satoimo taro roots with a tawashi scrubbing brush and dry them in a colander somewhere well-ventilated. Using washed satoimo taro roots, Musashi made two dishes: agedashi fried satoimo and taramosalata using satoimo.
The agedashi fried satoimo taro’s flavor was so refreshing I couldn’t get enough of it. It would also be good to eat after being left to rest so the flavors can soak through.
Taramosalata is a quite appetizing dish that takes advantage of the satoimo’s stickiness; the texture pairs well with the cod roe flavor. Spreading on a toasted baguette, it may serve as a quick snack. “You can use it any way you like, such as in croquettes,” Musashi said.
***
Agedashi fried satoimo taro
Ingredients (Serves 2):
- 300 grams satoimo taro root
- ⅓ cup grated daikon radish
- 2 konegi green onions
- A small amount of yuzu citrus peel
- ⅓ cup dashi broth
- ½ tbsp soy sauce
- ½ tbsp mirin
- 250-300 grams satoimo taro root
- 50-60 grams tarako cod roe
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
Directions:
1. Peel the satoimo taro throughly and cut in half, lengthwise; if large, you can cut into four pieces.
2. Put the satoimo in a bowl, sprinkle with salt, rub well and then wash in water. Repeat the process again in order to carefully remove the satoimo taro root’s unique stickiness and make the dish taste even better, Musashi suggests. Dab with paper towels to remove moisture.
3. Putting four tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, heat to fry the satoimo on low-medium for 4 or 5 minutes. Insert a bamboo stick into the satoimo to check they are cooked through. When browned, place the satoimo on a plate and top with grated daikon radish and konegi green onions.
4. Prepare the broth by combining dashi broth, soy sauce and mirin in a microwaveable bowl and microwave at 600 watts for 1 minute. Pour the broth on the fried satoimo and sprinkle with yuzu citrus peel to finish.
***
Satoimo taro taramosalata
Ingredients (Serves 2):
Directions:
1. With a spoon, remove the tarako cod roe from its sac and mix with two tablespoons of mayonnaise and a little salt and pepper. You can use mentaiko cod roe instead of tarako cod roe or add shiso green leaves and toasted sesame seeds.
2. Peel the satoimo and remove stickiness with the same method as in the previous agedashi fried satoimo taro dish.
3. Cut the satoimo taro into small pieces and put in a microwaveable bowl. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and heat in a microwave at 600 watts for 3 ½ to 4 minutes.
4. Use a masher or fork to mash the satoimo taro roughly; enough to retain its texture. Then, mix with the cod roe.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (November 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 4)
-
Japan Tourism / Travel to Fukui Pref. for Soba Made From Buckwheat Freshly Harvested in Autumn
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues