New Satoimo Taro Flavors Take Root in Agedashi, Taramosalata; Two Recipes to Mix It Up This Taro Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agedashi fried satoimo taro, front, and satoimo taro taramosalata

It’s now the season for satoimo taro, a familiar ingredient in Japanese cooking in dishes such as stewed satoimo taro, Chikuzen-ni simmered chicken and vegetables and kenchin-jiru Japanese vegetable soup. But why not try some different satoimo taro recipes for a change?

Cooking expert Yuko Musashi shared two recipes that bring out new, delicious satoimo taro flavors with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Said to have come to Japan from the Chinese mainland in the Jomon period (10,000 B.C.–300 B.C.), satoimo taro has a long history in Japanese cuisine. Its Japanese name, satoimo (literally “village potato”), purportedly comes from it being cultivated in villages, compared to Japanese yam, or yamaimo (mountain potato), harvested in mountains. Major satoimo taro production areas are Saitama, Chiba, Miyazaki and Ehime prefectures.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Satoimo taro roots covered in dirt, front, should be washed clean.

Satoimo taro is often found in stores still covered with dirt. “Washing them right away after coming home removes the dirt smell. Even if you do not immediately cook the satoimo taro, it makes it easier to use later,” Musashi said.

Wash satoimo taro roots with a tawashi scrubbing brush and dry them in a colander somewhere well-ventilated. Using washed satoimo taro roots, Musashi made two dishes: agedashi fried satoimo and taramosalata using satoimo.

The agedashi fried satoimo taro’s flavor was so refreshing I couldn’t get enough of it. It would also be good to eat after being left to rest so the flavors can soak through.

Taramosalata is a quite appetizing dish that takes advantage of the satoimo’s stickiness; the texture pairs well with the cod roe flavor. Spreading on a toasted baguette, it may serve as a quick snack. “You can use it any way you like, such as in croquettes,” Musashi said.

***

Agedashi fried satoimo taro

Ingredients (Serves 2):