Scallop Dish Spiced Up with Sake Lees, Miso Marinade; Easy to Make Dish Pairs Well with Sake at Home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Grilled scallops marinated with sake lees and miso

The season of sake lees, a byproduct of sake production, has come. They are becoming popular as a healthy fermented food.

Yumiko Kozumi, owner of a restaurant featuring spicy food and a culinary researcher, shared her recipe for grilled scallops marinated with sake lees and miso. The dish is packed with the savory flavor of scallops brought out by the marinade ingredients and has a slight spicy aftertaste, making it a perfect companion to sake.

“Sake lees also help get rid of the fishy smell of the seafood,” Kozumi said.

The white miso gives the scallops, a favorite of Kozumi, a refined flavor.

The key point of the recipe is mixing spices with the sake lees and white miso before marinating the scallops.

The dish is enhanced with three spices: red chili peppers, smashed cloves and black pepper. The red chilis and black pepper bring out the dish’s flavor, while the aromatic cloves add taste and a kick to complement the sweet white miso.

Be careful not to add too many cloves. Though they have a sweet and thick scent, biting down on one makes your mouth tingle.

Wrapping the scallops tightly in plastic wrap helps them absorb flavor from the marinade. As the dish burns easily, make sure to carefully control the heat. By sprinkling the grilled scallops with the spices, you can enjoy the changes in texture and flavor.

“You can also steam the scallops and some chopped vegetables in parchment paper, if you like,” Kozumi said.

Taking a bite of one of the piping hot scallops will instantly spread its savory flavor throughout your mouth. The seafood pairs wonderfully with the creamy, tingling spiciness of the marinade.

“Once marinated, all you have to do is grill the scallops, so you can serve this dish easily when drinking at home,” Kozumi recommended.

Ingredients (Serves 4):