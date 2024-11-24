Sweetness of Root Crops Stands Out in Autumnal Miso Soup; Japan Seasonal Sweet Potato and Satoimo Taro Used in Indian-Inspired Recipe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miso soup with sweet potato and satoimo taro

As mornings and evenings gradually turn cooler, it becomes the time of year we crave hot dishes. Yumiko Kozumi, a culinary researcher and owner of a restaurant featuring spiced dishes, introduced “miso soup with sweet potato and satoimo taro,” where spices come together with the root vegetables to bring out their sweetness. It works as main dish on its own.

The seasonal taro and sweet potato evoke the feeling of autumn.

“Let’s use seasonal potatoes and make a soup inspired by the Indian dish sabzi,” Kozumi said.

Sabzi is a vegetable side dish from northern India and a home-cooking staple in the region.

In addition to potatoes, sabzi is made with vegetables like cauliflower and carrots. The ingredients and spices are sauteed using the moisture from the vegetables before being stewed. The dish is characterized by its simple taste as it often only uses one or two kinds of vegetables, bringing out the natural flavors of the ingredients.

We followed these steps to cook sabzi up to a certain point, then added dashi broth and miso paste to create a miso soup. You can also add mushrooms such as shiitake, or chicken. “Please use your favorite dashi broth and miso,” she said.

The key is to start by quickly sauteing the vegetables so the oil can completely coat them before adding the spices.

The turmeric, red pepper, coriander and cumin bloom easily in the oil and are absorbed well by the vegetables.

“In India, these are the basic spices for vegetable dishes. Cumin and coriander are used also in Sri Lanka,” she said.

The gentle flavor brings out the sweetness of the vegetables. “You don’t need to use as much miso when adding spices, so make sure to not add too much,” she said.

As a finishing touch, add aonegi green onions and toasted crispy aburaage fried tofu, and sprinkle with Sichuan pepper for a tangy flavor.

A sip of the soup warms the heart as the subtle spiciness brings out the sweet richness of the sweet potato and satoimo taro. While miso soup is often considered a side dish, this soup will leave you fully satisfied.

Use potatoes in miso soup for gratin

Sweet potato and satoimo taro gratin topped with melted cheese

The sweet potatoes and satoimo taro will become soft and flavorful as they sit in the miso soup. If you have some of the dish left over, you can use vegetables to make potato gratin.

Simply put the potatoes in an aluminum baking cup, top with grated cheese and aonegi green onions and bake in a toaster oven or similar appliance.

“They’re already soft, so you don’t need to mash them. Enjoy the exquisite taste combination of the miso and cheese,” she said.

Ingredients (Serves 2) :