Crispy Spring Rolls with Fluffy Autumn Salmon, Mushrooms; Seasonal Recipe for Harvest Time, Inspired by Japan Flavors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Autumn salmon and mushroom spring rolls

For this harvest time, Chef Ryo Imai shared a recipe for spring rolls using seasonal autumn salmon and maitake mushrooms. The Japanese-inspired spring rolls feature an appetizing contrast between their crispy skin and their plump filling.

Spring rolls served at Chinese restaurants are typically made with a filling with a meat and bamboo filling, which takes a lot of time and effort to prepare.

“But at home, it’s easy to make them by simply wrapping lightly seasoned fish or other ingredients of your choice, as deep-frying steams the filling, making for fluffy spring rolls,” Imai said.

According to Imai, autumn salmon, with its low fat content, is ideal to give a light, fresh taste to the filling.

Spring roll wrappers need to be cooked until crispy, but “the salmon and mushroom spring rolls should be even crispier than typical ones,” Imai said.

Cut the salmon into bite-size pieces and sprinkle with salt before refrigerating for about 10 minutes.

Pat dry to remove excess moisture and bad odor. This will prevent the fish from becoming soggy after being deep-fried.

There is also a tip for deep-frying:

First, deep-fry the spring rolls slowly over a low heat at 160 C. Then, raise to medium heat and fry them for a further 4 to 5 minutes until they start to brown, and transfer to a tray.

The spring rolls will continue cooking in the residual heat when set aside. This will also prevent their skins from becoming moist.

Then, deep-fry them again until they turn a deep golden brown.

“They need to be deep-fried twice because otherwise they tend to become soggy and squishy over time. Please double deep-fry them to best enjoy their crisp texture,” Imai said.

Even when holding them with chopsticks, they have a crispy feel. Taking a bite, the flavors burst through the crunch of the wrapper right onto my tongue.

The fluffy salmon together with the maitake mushrooms also emits an appetizing aroma. Spanish mackerel or barracuda can be substituted to enjoy different flavor combinations.

Pumpkin dressed with sansho pepper, miso

Pumpkin dressed with ground Japanese sansho pepper and miso

Imai also shared a recipe for pumpkin dressed with ground Japanese sansho pepper and miso, which can be a good side dish for the spring rolls.

Cut 150 grams of pumpkin into 3-centimeter cubes. Place on a heat-resistant plate, cover with plastic wrap and microwave at a 600 watts for 3 minutes. Mix 2 teaspoons each of miso and vinegar, 1 teaspoon each of sugar and soy sauce and a pinch of ground Japanese sansho pepper in a bowl. Add the pumpkin and mix. The vinegar gives the dish a refined and refreshing flavor.

Ingredients (6 rolls) :