Different Textures Add Spice to Stir-Fried Liver and Nira Garlic Chives

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Stir-fried liver and nira garlic chives

With the summer heat finally on the decline, Chef Ryo Imai recommends stir-fried liver and nira garlic chives, a popular Chinese dish. Curry powder is a secret ingredient to make this dish more appetizing.

Liver is rich in vitamins, iron and other nutrients, but many people avoid eating it because of its peculiar taste.

Imai said he is not that fond of liver, but added, “Stir-fried liver becomes more palatable if you take care with how you season it.”

Pork liver is often used for the dish, but this time he chose chicken liver, which has a less distinctive flavor.

First, the chicken liver is carefully washed in ice water to remove a blackish-red strip of flesh that produces a distinctive odor. The water should be replaced once or twice during the process. Chicken livers are sometimes sold with a portion of the heart. Imai recommends not to remove it, as it provides a nice, firm texture.

Other than nira chives, bean sprouts are often used as an ingredient in stir-fried liver dishes. But as they tend to make the dish too watery, he used onion instead.

A small amount of curry powder is added to the sauce to keep the flavor from becoming overpowering. “The curry powder will reduce the smell of the liver, while preserving the flavor,” he said.

Because it is seasoned before grilling, the liver should be the first ingredient grilled, as it takes more time than normal to brown. If the liver is stir-fried together with vegetables, the vegetables will be overcooked, and the texture of the dish will deteriorate.

Therefore, remove the liver from the pan before frying the vegetables. Add the liver back in and mix together while still on the heat.

When combining the sauce with the solid ingredients, do not pour the sauce directly on top, because they will become watery while the sauce is warm. Let the sauce simmer in a space in the pan before mixing.

The textures of both the crunchy vegetables and the tender liver are pleasant. The curry powder gives the dish a gentle aroma, making it easy to eat. This dish is a good way to restore stamina.

Curried green pepper salad

Imai prepared a salad dish using green peppers and curry powder as it is often difficult to use up the powder at home.

Cut four green peppers in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and slice thinly so as to cut the fibers. Soak in cold water for five minutes and drain.

In a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 2 teaspoons of vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of curry powder. The crunchy texture and curry flavor should stimulate your appetite.

Stir-fried liver and nira garlic chives

Ingredients (Serves 2):