Okura Tokyo Hotel Unveils New Christmas Cakes and Bread; Holiday Offerings Include Mont Blanc Dessert, Stollen
16:54 JST, October 8, 2024
The Okura Tokyo hotel in Minato Ward, Tokyo, has announced limited-edition treats for this year’s Christmas season, including two new cakes and a stollen bread.
One of the new creations is a Mont Blanc cake covered with a topping made from steamed French chestnuts. Various confectioneries are layered inside, including chestnut bavarois, crispy hazelnut meringue and creme brulee made with honey from fir trees. The cake, which is 12 centimeters across and costs ¥12,000, serves six to eight people.
The other new cake is a strawberry whipped cream treat called La Vie en Neige. Applications flooded in, and this dessert is already sold out.
The Okura is still accepting orders for the remaining four kinds of cake overall. According to Kaori Wakui, an official in charge of marketing at Hotel Okura Tokyo Co., which operates the hotel, the chefs focused on bringing out the flavor of the ingredients when developing the holiday offerings.
“We want to surprise and excite [our customers] by delivering top-quality products made from ingredients that are carefully selected,” chef patissier Masayuki Aomori said in a press release.
The hotel is preparing the other three cakes for the season: the “Chef’s specialite: La Fusion,” a Buche de Noel and another whipped cream cake.
La Fusion is 18 centimeters in diameter and made with materials such as chocolate and creme brulee cooked with matcha. It costs ¥16,000 and serves six to eight people.
The Buche de Noel, 15 centimeters long, is made with a traditional recipe that the hotel has used for more than 30 years. Its sponge is rolled with butter cream mingled with crunchy pralines. It is priced at ¥6,300 and serves four to six people.
The whipped cream cake is 15 centimeters wide, priced at ¥6,600 and serves six to eight people.
Among the Okura Tokyo’s four kinds of bread is this season’s new product, stollen made with apples and maple syrup. Its dough is kneaded with apples soaked in cider and amaretto and covered with slices of unpeeled almonds. It is 13 centimeters long and costs ¥3,000.
Reservations for cakes and bread are being accepted up to five days prior to the pickup date. Cakes can be picked up at the hotel from Dec. 21 to 25. Three of the breads are available for pickup or in-store purchase from Nov. 1 and the forth, a panettone, from Dec. 1.
The breads, which also include a panettone, will be available for purchase at the hotel from those same dates.
Reservations can be made by phone at (03) 3505-6072 or at https://theokuratokyo.jp/letter/news/christmas-takeout-2024/
