Beef Stroganoff Blends Different Types of Sourness; Perfect For Dealing with Lingering Summer Heat

Eating meat can recharge your batteries and help you stay strong in the summer heat. French chef Noboru Tani has shared a recipe for beef stroganoff, which is refreshing and appetizing thanks to the use of sour cream and pickled cucumbers, among other ingredients.

There are several theories about the origin of beef stroganoff. The most probable is that it was invented in the 19th century by a French chef in the service of Count Stroganov, a Russian nobleman.

“The characteristic feature of this dish is its use of a generous amount of sour cream, which is a common food in Russia, instead of fresh cream,” Tani said.

Tani browned slices of beef, then sauteed them with cornichons, which are small cucumbers pickled in vinegar, and added sour cream and lemon to give the dish different types of sourness.

The browned beef adds depth to the flavor of the dish.

Beef stroganoff is often thought of as stewed beef, but to bring out its best flavor, the beef is just sauteed, not stewed.

Lightly apply olive oil to both sides of the meat.

The key to this dish is handling the beef properly by browning it evenly. To do so, after cutting the slices of meat into pieces, Tani spread out each piece with his fingers and applied olive oil lightly to both sides of the meat.

If this process is skipped, the beef will take some time to spread out in the pan, causing it to cook unevenly, he says.

Placing the pieces of meat in the pan, he stirred them with a wooden spatula as they cooked.

“You should never fry them completely. Instead, you should carefully brown them,” Tani said.

When the surface of each piece was browned, he added mushrooms, which absorb the meat juices and flavor.

It is quick to cook — taking only six or seven minutes from starting to brown the meat to adding the lemon juice and turning off the heat.

The beef stroganoff tastes light, refreshing and mild. It has different types of sourness that contrast nicely with the flavor of the browned meat. The flavor becomes even richer when eaten with slightly sweet buttered rice.

Partner of half a century

A thin-bladed knife belonging to Noboru Tani

Tani uses several knives, including a paring knife, a chef’s knife and a knife for cutting thin slices, depending on the ingredients and purposes.

The knife that he uses most often is a thin-bladed type for cutting sinew. He says it is easy to use as “there is some space between it and my hand when I grip it.” He uses it for a wide range of work, such as cutting vegetables and breaking down chicken.

The blade is about 15 centimeters long, though it was 18 centimeters when new. The knife has been his cooking partner for about half a century. “I’ve been using this knife since I was 18 years old. As it has been sharpened repeatedly, it has become about 3 centimeters shorter,” Tani said.

Ingredients (Serves 2 to 4):