Beef Stroganoff Blends Different Types of Sourness; Perfect For Dealing with Lingering Summer Heat
16:30 JST, September 29, 2024
Eating meat can recharge your batteries and help you stay strong in the summer heat. French chef Noboru Tani has shared a recipe for beef stroganoff, which is refreshing and appetizing thanks to the use of sour cream and pickled cucumbers, among other ingredients.
There are several theories about the origin of beef stroganoff. The most probable is that it was invented in the 19th century by a French chef in the service of Count Stroganov, a Russian nobleman.
“The characteristic feature of this dish is its use of a generous amount of sour cream, which is a common food in Russia, instead of fresh cream,” Tani said.
Tani browned slices of beef, then sauteed them with cornichons, which are small cucumbers pickled in vinegar, and added sour cream and lemon to give the dish different types of sourness.
The browned beef adds depth to the flavor of the dish.
Beef stroganoff is often thought of as stewed beef, but to bring out its best flavor, the beef is just sauteed, not stewed.
The key to this dish is handling the beef properly by browning it evenly. To do so, after cutting the slices of meat into pieces, Tani spread out each piece with his fingers and applied olive oil lightly to both sides of the meat.
If this process is skipped, the beef will take some time to spread out in the pan, causing it to cook unevenly, he says.
Placing the pieces of meat in the pan, he stirred them with a wooden spatula as they cooked.
“You should never fry them completely. Instead, you should carefully brown them,” Tani said.
When the surface of each piece was browned, he added mushrooms, which absorb the meat juices and flavor.
It is quick to cook — taking only six or seven minutes from starting to brown the meat to adding the lemon juice and turning off the heat.
The beef stroganoff tastes light, refreshing and mild. It has different types of sourness that contrast nicely with the flavor of the browned meat. The flavor becomes even richer when eaten with slightly sweet buttered rice.
Partner of half a century
Tani uses several knives, including a paring knife, a chef’s knife and a knife for cutting thin slices, depending on the ingredients and purposes.
The knife that he uses most often is a thin-bladed type for cutting sinew. He says it is easy to use as “there is some space between it and my hand when I grip it.” He uses it for a wide range of work, such as cutting vegetables and breaking down chicken.
The blade is about 15 centimeters long, though it was 18 centimeters when new. The knife has been his cooking partner for about half a century. “I’ve been using this knife since I was 18 years old. As it has been sharpened repeatedly, it has become about 3 centimeters shorter,” Tani said.
Beef stroganoff
Ingredients (Serves 2 to 4):
- 400 grams thinly sliced beef
- 200 grams mushrooms
- 70 grams cornichons (or pickled cucumbers)
- 200 grams sour cream
- Chopped parsley to taste
- ½ lemon
- Pinch coarsely ground black pepper
- 200 grams uncooked rice
- 50 grams unsalted butter
Directions:
1. Cut the beef into bite-size pieces and sprinkle with 5 grams of salt. Lightly apply 40 grams of olive oil to both sides of each piece.
2. Cut the mushrooms and cornichons into about 5-millimeter slices.
3. Put the butter in a pan over high heat. When it starts to melt, add the rice. Stir constantly so that the butter is absorbed by the rice. When the hot butter starts to bubble, reduce the heat to very low and continue stirring until the rice turns slightly yellow.
4. Add 300 milliliters of water, increase heat to medium and add 1.5 grams of salt. After boiling, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Put a very small amount of olive oil in a frying pan and brown the beef. Add the mushrooms and saute together, and then add the cornichons. Add salt to taste and a pinch of black pepper.
6. Add the sour cream and stir together well. Add the chopped parsley, a pinch of grated lemon peel and a squeeze of lemon. Mix lightly and turn off the heat. Serve on a plate with the buttered rice.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Spicy Chilled Noodle Dish Perfect for Hot Summer Days; Sesame, Vinegar Brings Out Deep Yet Refreshing Flavor
-
View of Mt. Fuji Utilized to Revitalize Abandoning Shopping Street in Yamanashi Pref.; While Preserving Retro Atmosphere
-
Cool Down with Refreshing Japanese Sweet Made from Red Bean Paste, Mizu Yokan
-
A Robot from a Popular Anime Franchise is Ready for Fans to Operate; Tokyo-Based Startup Builds Real-Life Ingram from Patlabor
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)