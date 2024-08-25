Dried Wakame Seaweed Provides Variety of Flexible Dish Options; Mineral-Rich Food can Give Relief During Japan’s Sweaty Summers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Wakame shira-ae

Wakame seaweed is a mineral-rich food that you want to eat regularly during the sweaty summer season. The dried variety is easy to rehydrate but is mainly added to miso soup or vinegar-based side dishes. In this article, we will explore other ways to make use of it.

During the hot season, minerals such as potassium are discharged from the body along with sweat. This can trigger symptoms of summer fatigue such as lethargy and loss of appetite. Wakame is rich in minerals and dietary fiber such as alginic acid — the main component of the slimy texture — and is said to relieve intestinal ailments.

“[Dried wakame] can be used in a wide variety of dishes,” said Ayumi Uchida of Riken Vitamin Co., a Tokyo-based food maker that sells dried wakame products. Uchida is involved in developing dishes that use the company’s products.

Uchida recommends using wakame in a salad called shira-ae, which takes advantage of the dried wakame’s ability to absorb water to return to its original state. The dried seaweed is put into a plastic bag along with tofu and other ingredients and rehydrates itself by absorbing liquid from the tofu. This saves the time and effort spent rehydrating the wakame and draining the tofu. The salad is easy to make and the bag can be stored flat so it takes up less space in a refrigerator. The wakame has a firm texture and the mashed tofu is soft and smooth.

Making paste

Wakame seaweed paste can be used in a variety of ways. Uchida recommends making a large amount and storing it in the freezer, using an ice cube tray to divide it into small portions so the paste can be used as needed. “The viscosity of seaweed can be used to thicken dishes or as a binding agent” she said.

Uchida introduces a soba noodle dish topped with wakame paste, which is perfect for summer. The viscous wakame paste captures the juice of grated daikon radish, keeping the dish from becoming soggy and leaving it with a smooth texture. The mixture blends well with both soba and mentsuyu noodle soup.

“Wakame is rich in nutrients and has a wide range of uses,” Uchida said. “We hope that you will use it more in your dishes.”

***

Wakame shira-ae

Ingredients (Serves 2):