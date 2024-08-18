Shaved Ice in Milk Carton for On-The-Go Eating

Courtesy of Yamamura Milk

Yamamura Milk’s new kakigori shaved ice product is sold in a milk carton and has various toppings, including a limited-edition version featuring melon.

ISE, Mie — An Ise-based dairy manufacturer is dishing out a new product: kakigori shaved ice with a mix of toppings served in an easy-to-carry milk carton that makes for great photos on social media.

Yamamura Milk says its cartons have lower thermal conductivity than regular plastic containers, so the icy treat won’t melt as quickly, even when eaten outside on a hot day. The product will be available at stores directly managed by Yamamura near the Geku and Naiku areas of the Ise Grand Shrines until the end of September.

One 500-milliliter carton contains shaved ice topped with condensed milk, soft-serve ice cream, tsubuan red bean paste and 1.5-centimeter chunks of peach, pineapple and mandarins. It costs ¥500, including tax.

This is the first product of this kind from Yamamura Milk, which was established in 1919. The company reportedly wanted to develop a kakigori product that only a dairy manufacturer could make, one that would create a buzz on social media.

“Customers can taste our kakigori and soft-serve ice cream for a single ¥500 coin,” said Takuya Yamamura, who was in charge of developing the product. “I hope people will enjoy eating this while walking around.”