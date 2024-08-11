Spicy Couscous Dish for Hot Summers; Addictive Spice Mix from North Africa to Make Stew

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Couscous stew

As summer brings cravings for spicy food, French cuisine chef Noboru Tani recommends a dish made with couscous and a stew of spices from North Africa.

Couscous, originally from Morocco and other North African countries, is popular in France. Couscous is also known as the world’s smallest pasta and is served steamed.

“I remember this dish from when I first moved to Paris at 24,” Tani said.

He lived in an apartment in Montmartre, and he spent his days learning to cook. He frequently went to a restaurant owned by a man who seemed to be an immigrant of Arab descent.

“I used to eat a lot of couscous dishes with broth made from vegetables or something else. They were cheap and filling. It really saved me,” he said.

In the homeland of couscous, it is cooked in a special pot with a double-layer structure. The lower pot is used to make stew or soup, and the upper pot is used to steam the couscous.

To prepare a couscous dish without using a special pot, Tani makes the stew and pours it over the couscous.

Tomatoes are an essential ingredient, but other vegetables are optional. Careful preparation, such as removing the skin from vegetables that tend to stick to the tongue and cooking the squash separately, brings the dish closer to a professional finish.

A key ingredient for this dish is harissa paste, which also originated in North Africa. Harissa is a combination of chili peppers, garlic, coriander and other spices that are mixed together and turned into a paste to create a rich, spicy umami taste and a unique aroma.

If you don’t have harissa, you can add red pepper instead.

The stew is rich, spicy and addictive, melting into the umami of meat and vegetables. The couscous thoroughly absorbs the flavor.

The longer you cook the vegetables, the milder the spiciness of the harissa. If you want a more pronounced spice, add it in later. The amount of harissa can be adjusted to your taste. The spice and umami are exquisite together.

Harissa dressing

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A dressing using harissa

Harissa is a multipurpose seasoning. “It can be used in various ways, such as on grilled meat or in stir-fries,” he said. It adds depth to the taste and an exotic atmosphere.

To make the dressing, add olive oil, little by little, as if you were trying to mix and spread out the harissa. If you leave peeled garlic soaking in the olive oil, only a small amount is enough to add more flavor to the dish.

***

Couscous stew

Ingredients (Serves 2):