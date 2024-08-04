Croissant Evolves with Various Twists: Onigiri-Shaped with Nori Seaweed, Cream-Filled Cylinder-Shaped

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Oniwassant on the left has seaweed on it.

Croissants, known for their buttery, rich taste and delightfully crispy texture, are now appearing in a variety of unique forms. Using traditional croissant dough, variations with innovative looks are being released one after another. Many of them feature cream fillings, making them enjoyable as desserts.

Trending on social media

Croissants are made by layering buttery dough and baking them into crescent-shaped pastries. However, unconventional shapes are becoming popular recently.

“It really looks like an onigiri!” said a customer at a pop-up South Korean sweets specialty shop in Tokyo’s Shin-Okubo district. Another customer exclaimed, “It even has seaweed on it!”

A shop staff inserts cream into an Oniwassant, an onigiri-shaped croissant.

The shop, Madang, which has locations in Osaka and Aichi prefectures, sold triangular croissants called Oniwassant in Shin-Okubo in April and May.

Oniwassants, which are shaped like onigiri, became popular in South Korea last year, according to a representative of Madang. The seaweed is their notable feature, and the crispy pastry is filled with plenty of cream. Popular flavors include yomogi mugwort, kinako roasted soybean flour and spicy cod roe mixed with cream cheese. Prices range between ¥500 and under ¥700 each.

“It’s very difficult to bake them into the shape of onigiri. They have become known among young people via social media. Many of our customers take photos,” the representative said.

Courtesy of Pleine by Kitasando Coffee

A strawberry shortcake Pleine pastry

Specialty shops for croissant desserts are also emerging. Pleine by Kitasando Coffee opened in Tokyo’s Yurakucho district in December last year. Its specialty is cylindrical-shaped croissants, aptly named Pleine, meaning “full moon” in French, due to their shape. These croissants are filled with plenty of cream and have various toppings. For example, the strawberry shortcake, priced at ¥778, is topped with whipped cream and strawberry pieces, making it look like a cake. The shop also offers seasonal items available for a limited time.

“They are well-received as gifts,” a shop worker said.

Courtesy of Lawson

Pain Suisse Choco and Custard

Lawson, a major convenience store chain, is also developing innovative croissant products one after another. In March, it launched Pain Suisse Choco and Custard, priced at ¥160. The sweet pastry features a unique texture with a crispy exterior and a moist interior. A new flavor, Strawberry and Custard, was added to the lineup in June at the same price.

“These [croissant] products are popular not just as a meal, but also as a treat for oneself,” a Lawson employee said.

Inspired by overseas croissants

Hiroyo Ishibushi, the president of the General Incorporated Association “Panzuki Kyokai” (bread lovers association), who is well-informed about bread trends, said, “The variety of [bread] shapes has increased and various types have appeared in the past few years.”

New products are being created by young bakers who use information on croissants posted on social media from abroad, according to Ishibushi.

One such example is what is known as a “flat croissant” in English, a press-baked croissant popular in South Korea that can be readily enjoyed at home.

To make a flat croissant, roll out a slightly moist croissant with a rolling pin and then press it onto a frying pan to grill it. The butter that seeps out from the pastry gives it a crispy texture. Adding sugar while grilling makes it crunchy.

“Croissants are becoming more widely loved as desserts. Many of its evolutions are not only enjoyable to the eyes but also have distinctive tastes, so I encourage you to find your favorite product,” Ishibushi said.