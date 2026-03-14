CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 14)
16:37 JST, March 14, 2026
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Masako Ikeda, Voice of Maetel in ‘Galaxy Express 999,' Dies at 87
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Massive Sewer Pipe Found Jutting Out of Highway in Osaka
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Popular articles in the past month
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Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
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Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
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Top Articles in Features
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Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
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High-Hydration Bread on the Rise, Seeing Increase in Specialty Shops, Recipe Searches
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My Spendthrift Mother Constantly Asks Me for Money
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JN ACCESS RANKING
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Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
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Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
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Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
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Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
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Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts