CARTOON OF THE DAY (March 11)
13:08 JST, March 11, 2026
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Muraoka Takes Silver in Women’s Para...
-
Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., Locals Raise Carp Streamers as Symbol of...
-
Iran Situation: Significance of Rule of Law Must Be Conveyed
-
2nd Japanese Govt-Chartered Flight Brings 281 Back from Middle Ea...
-
Toyota Advancing Plant-Based Biofuel Development in Fukushima Tow...
-
Trump Says Iran Had a New Site for Developing Nuclear Weapons
-
Nissan to Work with Uber on Autonomous Driving, Aims to Provide U...
-
2 People Reportedly Found on Mt. Fuji; Hiking Trail Currently Clo...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Ibaraki Pref.'s 1st Foreign Bus Driver Hired in Tsukuba
-
Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Shipping Companies Scramble to Ge...
-
Govt to Utilize ODA for Ensuring Economic Security; Securing Ener...
-
Japan Govt Survey Finds Just 10％ of Workers Want Working Hours to...
-
Nippon Life Insurance's U.S. Arm Sues OpenAI Over Legal Assistanc...
-
Japan's 2nd Round of U.S. Investments May Be Worth Over $100 Bill...
-
Imperial Family Watches World Baseball Classic Game Against Austr...
-
Beckoning Cats Get Makeover to Fit Modern Lifestyles with Sleek D...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo...
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryuky...
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far f...
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All Cabinet...
-
Nepal Bus Crash Kills 19 People, Injures 25 Including One Japanes...
-
South Korea Tightens Rules on Foreigners Buying Homes in Seoul Me...
Top Articles in Features
-
Tokyo’s New Record-Breaking Fountain Named ‘Tokyo Aqua Symphony’
-
High-Hydration Bread on the Rise, Seeing Increase in Specialty Shops, Recipe Searches
-
Japanese Students Use Traditional Pickle to Create Novel Wagashi Confectionery
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent: Craftsman Works to Keep Tradition of ‘Kinran’ Brocade Alive Through Initiatives, New Creations
-
My Spendthrift Mother Constantly Asks Me for Money
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed