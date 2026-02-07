CARTOON OF THE DAY (February 7)
12:24 JST, February 7, 2026
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
JR Yamanote Line Resumes Services after Suspension Due to Acciden...
-
Amazon, Japan's JERA Energy Firm Sign Deal on AI, Data Centers
-
Japan's Ruling, Opposition Party Execs Make Final Push to Secure ...
-
Vietnam's Cherry Blossom Doctor Turns 10 Seeds from Japan into 12...
-
Takaichi's Popularity Giving LDP Candidates a Leg Up in Campaign'...
-
Supreme Court Justices on Ballot in Japan; Public Interest Rising...
-
China Provoked Takaichi into Risky Move of Dissolving House of Re...
-
Visitors Enjoy Early Blooming Flowers Set Against Mt. Fuji
Popular articles in the past week
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefectu...
-
Chinese Embassy in Japan Reiterates Call for Chinese People to Re...
-
BTS to Hold Comeback Concert in Seoul on March 21; Popular Boy Ba...
-
Toyota Motor Group Firm to Sell Clean Energy Greenhouses for Stra...
-
Beer Yeast Helps Save Labor, Water Use in Growing Rice; Govt Hope...
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Ove...
-
Rising Prices in Japan Squeeze Household Finances; Major Parties ...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disa...
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizz...
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China ...
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; ...
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefectu...
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged