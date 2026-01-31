CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 31)
14:01 JST, January 31, 2026
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Narita Airport, Startup in Japan Demonstrate Machine to Compress ...
-
Japan's Olympic Gold Medalist Tsunoda Retires from Judo, Promises...
-
Trump Names Former Federal Reserve Governor Warsh as the Next Fed...
-
PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town Introduces Two Permanent Attractions:...
-
Hakone Ekiden Running Relay Opens Up to More Universities, a Move...
-
Japan's Consumption Tax Cut Pledges Spark Concerns in Restaurant ...
-
Japanese App Developers Condemn Apple, Google for New Commissions...
-
Japan's LDP Warns Against Slacking During Lower House Campaign Af...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000...
-
North Korea Possibly Launches Ballistic Missile
-
Pentagon Foresees 'More Limited' Role in Deterring North Korea
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo To...
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
JR Tokai, Shizuoka Pref. Agree on Water Resources for Maglev Trai...
-
Lifestyle at Kyoto Traditional Machiya Townhouse to Be Showcased ...
-
Sakie Yokota, Last Surviving Parent of a North Korea Abductee, Ur...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall t...
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disa...
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizz...
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 After...
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China ...
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier t...
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan's Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsu...
Top Articles in Features
-
Pangasius Catfish Increasingly Featured on Japanese Restaurant Menus, Home Dining Tables Due to Affordability, Mild Flavor
-
Hokkaido Village Attracts Visitors with Red-crowned Cranes, National Special Natural Monument
-
Traditional Umbrellas Illuminated in Gifu City, Projection Mapping Lights Up Park Near Gifu Castle
-
Elementary School Students’ Roasted Sweet Potato Gelato a Hot Seller
-
Tourists Flock to Ice Dome Lodge at Resort in Hokkaido, Japan; Facility Invites Visitors to Sleep on Beds Made of Ice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)